SEN. KENNEDY: “Tell me your definition once more of an Assault Weapon.” SEC. MAYORKAS: “I am not an expert with respect to the assault ban…” SEN. KENNEDY: “You are the Secretary of Homeland Security…” SEC. MAYORKAS: “I defer to the experts.” pic.twitter.com/jwXgQLYta0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 29, 2023

By the way, this was the second time in two days that Sen. Kennedy asked Mayorkas that question:

Yesterday, Sen. @JohnKennedyLA asked Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas if he could give the definition of assault weapons he wants to ban. He couldn't give a definition.@JohnKennedyLA asked Mayorkas again today, and he still couldn't. pic.twitter.com/Nfic7kj6CB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 29, 2023

Clearly, Mayorkas didn’t think it a high priority to go do a little homework before the next hearing.

This exchange is so perfect. Mayorkas: "we need to ban assault weapons: Kennedy: "what's an assault weapon: Mayorkas: "I don't know but we need to ban them" This is the tell – they want the power to ban anything they want by making the ban vague enough to change at whim" https://t.co/fge1RSUAC6 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 29, 2023

“Defer to the experts” is the “I’m not a biologist” of gun ban question dodges.

Democrats can't define what a woman is and they can't define the gun that they want to ban……unbelievable https://t.co/lpiERc6Z3b — ⚜ Paula ⚜ (@PaulaC_mj1981) March 29, 2023

Stonewalling gaslighter. — Steve Johnson 🇺🇸 (@StvJnsn) March 29, 2023

Democrats don’t want to define the term, because “assault weapon” is supposed to mean whatever they might want to ban at any given time. Sort of like “weapon of war,” which can be just about anything.

The Secretary of HOMELAND SECURITY cannot give a definition of an "assault weapon" or a "military style weapon". How is this guy in charge of DHS?!?!?!?! https://t.co/zmDMSZGqUg — Andrew (@goochorkooch) March 29, 2023

They don’t want to define the guns they want to ban because they want to ban all guns. https://t.co/Id6ZcnTwHz — The Chris Salcedo Show (@CSalcedoShow) March 29, 2023

BINGO!

The “qualifications” for jobs in the Biden administration aren’t really related to any real knowledge about the positions they’re filling.

