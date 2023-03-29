Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been testifying before a Senate committee where he offered his support for an “assault weapons ban.” That term is in quotes because apparently it’s hard to define, as Sen. John Kennedy (who also startled the living daylights out of Mayorkas at the hearing), found out:

By the way, this was the second time in two days that Sen. Kennedy asked Mayorkas that question:

Clearly, Mayorkas didn’t think it a high priority to go do a little homework before the next hearing.

“Defer to the experts” is the “I’m not a biologist” of gun ban question dodges.

Democrats don’t want to define the term, because “assault weapon” is supposed to mean whatever they might want to ban at any given time. Sort of like “weapon of war,” which can be just about anything.

BINGO!

The “qualifications” for jobs in the Biden administration aren’t really related to any real knowledge about the positions they’re filling.

