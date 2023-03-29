Remember when President Biden said he was putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the border? Well, the VP’s in Africa so it was up to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to be grilled by some senators including Ted Cruz, who took the DHS chief to the woodshed over the border mess.

Here are some of the highlights featuring Mayorkas getting offended by Cruz’s reality checks:

Ted Cruz SMOKES Sec. Mayorkas over border crisis: "If you had integrity you would resign!"🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OSpZhOPMR4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2023

TED CRUZ: “You’re willing to let children be RAPED to follow political orders…” SEC. MAYORKAS: “What the senator said was revolting. I’m not going to address it.” TED CRUZ: “Your refusal to do your JOB is revolting!” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wOaYpdlbXt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2023

ICYMI: When grilled by Ted Cruz, Alejandro Mayorkas refuses to say if there is a crisis on the border. Cruz: “1 word. 1 syllable. 3 letters. That's how someone answers a question & does their job. You're being a politician misleading the American people.” pic.twitter.com/PsrZQ7C1Lo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 29, 2023

Ted Cruz tears into Mayorkas: "I've been on the Rio Grande & I've seen dead bodies floating there who drowned because of your refusal to do your job." pic.twitter.com/AIoS1HCezG — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 28, 2023

Cruz was unimpressed by Mayorkas for multiple reasons:

The red line on the chart is when Biden took office and put Alejandro Mayorkas in charge of our southern border. Everyone knows that the southern border has gotten exponentially worse under Joe Biden!

#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/vmv4DsNNJ1 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 29, 2023

It was astonishing to see that Alejandro Mayorkas did not know what these wristbands are. These are the modern day leg irons of children being sold into slavery. When you go to the border, you see thousands of these wristbands.pic.twitter.com/kEN3hQLyL7 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 29, 2023

And Mayorkas was offended?

Cruz explains to him about the all the people and kids who are being hurt and abused in this border disaster, Mayorkas has the nerve and to act offended as if he's the victim here. — JudithAntler (@JudithpsAntler) March 28, 2023

That sums up the problem with the entire Biden administration — they find the truth and reality to be “revolting” and prefer to gaslight instead.

