Remember when President Biden said he was putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the border? Well, the VP’s in Africa so it was up to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to be grilled by some senators including Ted Cruz, who took the DHS chief to the woodshed over the border mess.

Here are some of the highlights featuring Mayorkas getting offended by Cruz’s reality checks:

Cruz was unimpressed by Mayorkas for multiple reasons:

And Mayorkas was offended?

That sums up the problem with the entire Biden administration — they find the truth and reality to be “revolting” and prefer to gaslight instead.

***

