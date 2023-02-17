As you probably know by now, it’s becoming increasingly likely that one of the “objects” that Biden ordered shot down recently was a hobbyist club’s balloon worth maybe $10 to $15. There were other “objects” brought down as well, including the Chinese spy balloon, but not before it was allowed to fly over the entire country.

However, Sen. Ted Cruz — normally not one to give Biden some praise — did credit the president and White House for this. This is incredibly sarcastic, but hey, it’s a start:

To be fair, Biden is providing is powerful deterrence for any high school science clubs that might try to invade America…. https://t.co/kk5NNMtDCE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 16, 2023

Ouch!

The message has been sent to America’s enemies, and it’s not a promising one in a national security sense.

