George Kent is a former State Department diplomat who in 2019 gave a deposition in the House Dems’ impeachment inquiry for then-President Trump:

House Democrats on Thursday released another deposition transcript ahead of public hearings scheduled for next week. This time, the deposition was that of George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary at the State Department whose portfolio includes Ukraine. Kent testified in a closed session on Oct. 15, telling lawmakers that, like other career diplomats, he was essentially cut out of decisions about Ukraine due to maneuvering by other administration officials and outsiders, including Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Kent accused Giuliani of conducting a “campaign of lies” about the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, that led to her early recall from Kyiv.

Fast forward to late 2022, and Kent is now President Biden’s nominee to be ambassador to Estonia.

During the Senate confirmation hearing, Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen did NOT want to allow Kent to answer Sen. Ted Cruz’s question after he directly quoted Joe Biden:

WATCH: Senator Jeanne Shaheen tried to stop @tedcruz from asking all the right questions about Hunter Biden's corruption. pic.twitter.com/Jue2yvi2Do — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 30, 2022

Wow, Shaheen was THIS close to yelling “DON’T GO THERE!” Apparently directly quoting Biden is totally off-limits.

***

***

