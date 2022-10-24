As we told you earlier, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz was a featured guest on today’s edition of “The View,” where he faced some pretty open hostility from some illustrious members of the show’s audience.

Protesters start trying to shout down Ted Cruz while he's on The View. They're apparently accusing the hosts of not covering climate change. Whoopi Goldberg kicks the protesters out. pic.twitter.com/Lg6zzU9X19 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 24, 2022

We gave credit to Whoopi Goldberg for telling the screamers where they could take their beef with Cruz. Unfortunately, our goodwill toward her was short-lived. Because it didn’t take very long for the old Whoopi to come out:

Cruz: "Hillary Clinton, who stood up and said, Trump stole the election. Or Stacey Abrams who said that the election was stolen. They sat here and said it was illegitimate-" Whoopi: "And it was." pic.twitter.com/KZAYNctmqn — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 24, 2022

Come on, Whoopi. We were kinda sorta rooting for you.

Cruz: "Hillary Clinton says Trump is an illegitimate president. Hillary Clinton says the election is stolen from you. Hillary Clinton in 2002, George W. Bush was selected not elected. Joe Biden, Al Gore was elected president." Ana Navarro: "We don't scream … Lower your voice." pic.twitter.com/ZA13XVCPyd — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 24, 2022

We can’t say we were rooting for Ana Navarro, since she behaved like a clown throughout the whole discussion with Cruz. Same goes for Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Love how @Alyssafarah is the "conservative" here, not even acknowledging the fact that Cruz has a point about the Antifa rioting but deflecting to worrying about "our friend Mike Pence"pic.twitter.com/JeV5WygFBz — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) October 24, 2022

But Whoopi … we actually thought for a second you might do better, if only marginally.

Alas:

Whoopi: "We may not like when R's win, but we don't go and we don't storm…" Cruz: "Did I miss an entire year of Antifa riots where cities across this country were burning…?" Whoopi: "I don't know what an Antifa riot is." Cruz: "The left doesn't engage in violence? Really?" pic.twitter.com/KGQw7S8IHK — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 24, 2022

We’re with Cruz: “Really?”

Would someone care to inform Whoopi Goldberg of the rioting in DC on January 21st, 2017 https://t.co/yiLRCfQCZj https://t.co/2UKOY7EM6h pic.twitter.com/T21SyobaNn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 24, 2022

You know, the summer of 2020 was only two years ago. Surely even someone of Whoopi Goldberg’s advanced age can remember something that happened for months two years ago.

I’m amazed at their ability to craft their own truths. Do they not realize we were all there. Even if they agreed with the reasons for the “peaceful protests” of fire and looting they have to know we saw them too. — Michelle Smitherman (@MRSmitherman07) October 24, 2022

This, ladies and gentlemen, is what the experts like to call gaslighting. Whoopi may frequently be ignorant and say stupid things, but we refuse to believe that she slept through every bit of mass leftist violence that’s taken place over the past several years. You saw it, Whoopi. Just like the rest of us did.

One of the cast members starts choking/coughing when Cruz drops the truth bomb that it's the Democrats who are "undermining the constitution and undermining democracy."

Cruz calls out Whoopi for lying about Republicans. pic.twitter.com/STuivp2Nf2 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 24, 2022

Whoopie: "It's not a talking point, it's how I feel." Cruz: "Well, it happens not to be true" This basically summarizes the entire purpose of The View https://t.co/0xC5JKgOPv — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 24, 2022

Pretty much, yes. That’s why we’ve gotta give kudos to Ted Cruz for putting himself through that cruel and unusual punishment.

Even if you aren’t a Cruz fan, he really pointed out things the other side vehemently denies and covers and subjected himself to this show where he was an outsider who would be questioned and ridiculed. — Nan Buisnes (@TheTrojanIcarus) October 24, 2022

***

Related:

Allow Whoopi Goldberg to explain why Karine Jean-Pierre’s stolen election talk wasn’t problematic

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!