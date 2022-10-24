As we told you earlier, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz was a featured guest on today’s edition of “The View,” where he faced some pretty open hostility from some illustrious members of the show’s audience.

We gave credit to Whoopi Goldberg for telling the screamers where they could take their beef with Cruz. Unfortunately, our goodwill toward her was short-lived. Because it didn’t take very long for the old Whoopi to come out:

Come on, Whoopi. We were kinda sorta rooting for you.

We can’t say we were rooting for Ana Navarro, since she behaved like a clown throughout the whole discussion with Cruz. Same goes for Alyssa Farah Griffin.

But Whoopi … we actually thought for a second you might do better, if only marginally.

Alas:

We’re with Cruz: “Really?”

You know, the summer of 2020 was only two years ago. Surely even someone of Whoopi Goldberg’s advanced age can remember something that happened for months two years ago.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is what the experts like to call gaslighting. Whoopi may frequently be ignorant and say stupid things, but we refuse to believe that she slept through every bit of mass leftist violence that’s taken place over the past several years. You saw it, Whoopi. Just like the rest of us did.

Pretty much, yes. That’s why we’ve gotta give kudos to Ted Cruz for putting himself through that cruel and unusual punishment.

