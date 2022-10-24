GOP Sen. Ted Cruz braved very hostile territory this morning and ventured onto the set of “The View.” And he definitely faced hostility. But not so much from the cohosts. No, this time, it was from angry audience members who have a beef with Cruz over climate change.

Hecklers are trying to stop @tedcruz’s interview on @TheView and they just had to go to commercial. This is perfect. Democrats don’t want to even allow people who disagree with them to speak. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 24, 2022

Sounds like we missed some real excitement while we were very busy very much not watching “The View.”

Also, I would like to apologize to all of you for admitting I was watching The View live on TV. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 24, 2022

Apology accepted, Clay. We’ve got bigger fish to fry. Just be more mindful going forward.

Anyway, moving on …

i can't wait to watch this lmfao https://t.co/qtau5mN6hv — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) October 24, 2022

Good news, Brad. You don’t have to. Here it is, for your viewing pleasure:

Protesters start trying to shout down Ted Cruz while he's on The View. They're apparently accusing the hosts of not covering climate change. Whoopi Goldberg kicks the protesters out. pic.twitter.com/Lg6zzU9X19 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 24, 2022

Props to Whoopi for that. Those protesters aren’t interested in anything resembling a dialogue with Cruz; they just want him silenced into submission. So they can get the eff out.

Good for Whoopi. Ted Cruz visiting and having a respectful conversation is good for the View. That's what she needed to do. — Jared (@ProcReg) October 24, 2022

Unfortunately, they didn’t get the eff out. At least not right away:

The View's audience is so upset that Ted Cruz is on the show that they had to cut the sound and go to a commercial when an audience member yelled "f-ck you!" at Cruz pic.twitter.com/UbQ2DHERcN — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 24, 2022

Guess this is just what happens when you expose the audience of “The View” to a view they don’t agree with.

Update:

