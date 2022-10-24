GOP Sen. Ted Cruz braved very hostile territory this morning and ventured onto the set of “The View.” And he definitely faced hostility. But not so much from the cohosts. No, this time, it was from angry audience members who have a beef with Cruz over climate change.

Sounds like we missed some real excitement while we were very busy very much not watching “The View.”

Apology accepted, Clay. We’ve got bigger fish to fry. Just be more mindful going forward.

Anyway, moving on …

Good news, Brad. You don’t have to. Here it is, for your viewing pleasure:

Props to Whoopi for that. Those protesters aren’t interested in anything resembling a dialogue with Cruz; they just want him silenced into submission. So they can get the eff out.

Unfortunately, they didn’t get the eff out. At least not right away:

Guess this is just what happens when you expose the audience of “The View” to a view they don’t agree with.

***

Update:

***
***
