Yesterday President Biden delivered rather surreal and head-scratching remarks about the Chinese spy balloon (and other unidentified “objects,”) and Katie Pavlich summed up POTUS’ remarks perfectly:

Biden says we still don't know what the "objects" are but that they aren't tied to China. Instead likely belong to private companies for scientific research. Biden used $400,000 missiles to shoot down weather balloons after allowing Chinese spy balloon to travel the country. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 16, 2023

Biden, before refusing to take any questions because a reporter asked if he was compromised because of his family’s business dealings, acknowledged that some “objects” were shot down but it’s still not known what they are:

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that three unmanned aerial objects shot down over the weekend by the U.S. military were “most likely tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions,” and were not connected to the massive Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down on Feb. 4. “We don’t yet know what these three objects were, but nothing right now suggests that they were related to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from any other country,” Biden said at the White House.

Meanwhile, a man who heads up a balloon hobbyist club has reportedly been trying to contact the government to enlighten them about what Biden (or whoever) might have ordered to be shot down. Watch:

Hopefully some citizen sleuths can help the Biden White House solve the mystery of what they ordered to be shot down. Meanwhile, China’s balloon was allowed to float over the entire country.

