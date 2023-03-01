Attorney General Merrick Garland is not having the best day so far. Not that we feel sorry for him, of course, as he’s repeatedly demonstrated at today’s Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing that he has no business being in charge of a hotdog cart, let alone the U.S. Department of Justice.

Care to watch Garland get called out again? Well, you’re in luck, because that’s exactly what GOP Sen. Ted Cruz did, and he didn’t hold back:

Why can’t Merrick Garland just answer straightforward yes-or-no questions? He’s at the very top of the legal ladder in this country. You’d think he’d have the experience necessary to be able to answer simple questions. And yet he’d rather tap-dance right out of there than do his job the way it’s supposed to be done.

