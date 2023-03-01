Attorney General Merrick Garland is not having the best day so far. Not that we feel sorry for him, of course, as he’s repeatedly demonstrated at today’s Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing that he has no business being in charge of a hotdog cart, let alone the U.S. Department of Justice.

In case you missed it:

Care to watch Garland get called out again? Well, you’re in luck, because that’s exactly what GOP Sen. Ted Cruz did, and he didn’t hold back:

Sen. @tedcruz goes ATOMIC on Merrick Garland for IGNORING threats against SCOTUS justices: "Why are you unwilling to say no? The answer is no! You know it's no. I know it's no. Everyone in this hearing room knows it's no! You're not willing to answer a question!" 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JfeaIA083g — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2023

Why can’t Merrick Garland just answer straightforward yes-or-no questions? He’s at the very top of the legal ladder in this country. You’d think he’d have the experience necessary to be able to answer simple questions. And yet he’d rather tap-dance right out of there than do his job the way it’s supposed to be done.

Thank God he’s not on the court. Wonder how he would feel if he was and no one protected his family? — C G Parslow (@cgparslow) March 1, 2023

As a nation, we truly fortunate that Garland never made it to seat on the highest court. But it’s unfortunate, as top cop, he refuses to apply the law equally regardless of political affiliations. He’s a coward. https://t.co/MgZXnN4MxS — Joe (@LifeElevated16) March 1, 2023

Fact-check: True.

***

Related:

***

