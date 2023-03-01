U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying today at a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing, and in doing so is helping to remind us why we can’t stand him.
GRAHAM: “Are you concerned that if a biological male is sent to a female prison, that could be a risk to female prisoners?”
GARLAND: "Every person in prison has to be dealt with dignity and respect.” pic.twitter.com/Gj0KswY88O
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2023
Transcript:
Lindsey Graham: “When it comes to federal prisons, are you aware that 1200 prisoners are requesting to be sent from a male prison to a female prison?”
Merrick Garland: “I’m not, no.”
Graham: “OK. Um, what is our policy when it comes to allowing a male prisoner to be transitioned into a female prison?”
Garland: “Uh, I think, uh, if you’re generally asking the question of how, um, trans people are dealt with in the Bureau of Prisons, my understanding, um, is that these are, uh, determinations about, um, uh, where they’re placed or where people are placed in general have to do with individualized determinations regarding the security of that individual, um, and the management of the prison, these are done on a case-by-case basis. That’s my understanding.”
Graham: “Are you aware of any policy guidelines that they use to make that determination?”
Garland: “I think there is a policy guideline along the lines that I just said, that, that, they are …”
Graham: “I would like for the Bureau of Prisons to send it to us. Are you concerned that if a biological male was sent to a female prison, that could be a risk to female prisoners?”
Garland: “I think every, uh, uh, person in prison has to be dealt with, uh, with dignity and respect. Uh, that determinations of the safety questions you’re talking about have to be made on an individualized basis.”
We get that the “Hon.” in front of his name is kind of the way these things are done, but truth be told, there’s nothing remotely honorable about Garland’s position.
Uh no, no they do not!
— Viking Rider🇺🇸 (@viking_duane) March 1, 2023
Prisons should not be co-ed!
This is not a college! 👈🏼🚫🙌🏼🔥
— Patriot Louise 🇺🇸 Great American Comeback 🇺🇸 (@PatriotLouise) March 1, 2023
Putting rapey dudes in lady prisons isn't a problem if the rapey dudes understand that every person in prison has to be treated with dignity and respect but unfortunately there are some reasons why people typically end up in prison. https://t.co/fd67URo0gH
— mitrebox (@mitrebox) March 1, 2023
Nailed it.
Not an answer.
— MaryjanesUncle (@bigbudhunter) March 1, 2023
It’s not an answer. But it still says a lot about Garland. And none of it’s good.
We’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: We really dodged a bullet when the Senate GOP filibustered his SCOTUS nomination.
