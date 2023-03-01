U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying today at a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing, and in doing so is helping to remind us why we can’t stand him.

Transcript:

Lindsey Graham: “When it comes to federal prisons, are you aware that 1200 prisoners are requesting to be sent from a male prison to a female prison?”

Merrick Garland: “I’m not, no.”

Graham: “OK. Um, what is our policy when it comes to allowing a male prisoner to be transitioned into a female prison?”

Garland: “Uh, I think, uh, if you’re generally asking the question of how, um, trans people are dealt with in the Bureau of Prisons, my understanding, um, is that these are, uh, determinations about, um, uh, where they’re placed or where people are placed in general have to do with individualized determinations regarding the security of that individual, um, and the management of the prison, these are done on a case-by-case basis. That’s my understanding.”

Graham: “Are you aware of any policy guidelines that they use to make that determination?”

Garland: “I think there is a policy guideline along the lines that I just said, that, that, they are …”

Graham: “I would like for the Bureau of Prisons to send it to us. Are you concerned that if a biological male was sent to a female prison, that could be a risk to female prisoners?”

Garland: “I think every, uh, uh, person in prison has to be dealt with, uh, with dignity and respect. Uh, that determinations of the safety questions you’re talking about have to be made on an individualized basis.”