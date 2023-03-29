President Biden’s Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is all about seeing through this administration’s “green” initiatives to create a utopian “clean energy future”:

On this day two years ago, I had the honor of being sworn in as the 54th @Interior Secretary by @VP. I’m so proud of the actions we’ve taken to restore balance to nature, honor Tribes, spur a clean energy future, and acknowledge our full history. pic.twitter.com/vkhobsxJZM — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) March 18, 2023

Clean energy will help save families money and address the climate crisis at the same time. I’m proud of @Interior’s work to bring the clean energy future to our country! https://t.co/nM9uK3JLcS — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) March 16, 2023

But “clean energy” and the push for increased use of electric vehicles brings with it other problems that this administration does not want to talk about, partly because they don’t seem to be taking such matters into account. Watch Haaland be completely stumped by info you might have assumed she would know but obviously doesn’t:

WATCH: Biden Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is left completely and totally dumbstruck after being asked a series of simple questions on China and the production of critical minerals. pic.twitter.com/MrJNj6CGlT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2023

Just yikes.

All that mattered was that she was the first native woman to be put in that position, or something. Just a complete obliteration. This entire administration summed up. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 29, 2023

"Thank…you..chair….congressmumnleblnbe" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 29, 2023

“Thank you for that information” which she should probably already know considering her position, but then again this administration has different goals that make actual expertise take a back seat to other priorities.

Another diversity hire knows nothing about their position or how to execute them. I am Jack's total lack of surprise.😶 — Gray (@MorgueG81) March 29, 2023

I couldn’t even finish watching I was embarrassed for her. — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) March 29, 2023

Maybe Haaland would have been more comfortable with subject matter many members of Biden’s Cabinet are more at ease with:

The Biden-Harris administration’s ongoing work to advance equity and social justice includes telling the full history of our country. Investments from @POTUS' Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will preserve Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church in Selma, Alabama. https://t.co/pILnrcxCI5 — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) March 27, 2023

If only EVs could be powered by “equity and inclusion.”

He should have just started with: Are you aware the earth has minerals? 😳 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) March 29, 2023

My goodness. These are not qualified people. — Doug Cifu (@Dougielarge) March 28, 2023

This administration’s definition of “qualified” varies greatly from what you might think. And that’s not the first time Haaland’s been stumped by questions related to her job and this administration’s insane initiatives.

***

