One of the hot topics for discussion between Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and President Biden today was climate change, which is why Biden fired up Air Force One and had a 75-vehicle motorcade after landing in Quebec for the meetings. Why do a meeting over Zoom when you can create another massive carbon footprint to later “solve” by transferring some more wealth?

Today Biden wanted to offer his applause for his host country, but instead said… something else:

BIDEN: "Today, I applaud China! Excuse me—I applaud Canada…" *Everybody laughs at Biden* pic.twitter.com/A47K8rmb9e — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2023

Anybody surprised?

Hey, after the bank records the House Oversight Republicans obtained it’s not a surprise that China would be at the top of Biden’s mind.

Joe Biden: "I applaud China…" We know… pic.twitter.com/5SojFA3dVQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 24, 2023

In addition to Biden applauding China, China applauded Biden for allowing their spy balloon to float over the entire country for several days before bringing it down over the Atlantic after it finished its mission.

There must be another envelope on the way from Xi. — Bondjamesbond (@Billfish61) March 24, 2023

He is applauding the 10% that should be hitting his accounts any moment. — Donna, Independent 🌺🗽🇺🇸⏳ (@TruthFreedomPe1) March 24, 2023

***

***

