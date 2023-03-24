As we told you, Joe Biden and his lovely wife Dr. Jill Biden are in Ottawa meeting with Canadian Prime Minister and brownface practitioner Justin Trudeau to talk about climate change, because they couldn’t just have that discussion over Zoom for some reason.

Anyway, while there, Biden was introduced to Canadian MP Pierre Poilievre, a member of the Conservative Party of Canada and the leader of the Official Opposition. He was also introduced to the idea that it’s OK for their to be an opposition to the political party that’s currently in charge.

OK, so technically Biden wasn’t introduced to that idea. He’d already heard of it. He just didn’t like it:

Poilievre: "Pierre Poilievre, leader of His Majesty's Loyal Opposition" Biden: "Loyal opposition?" Poilievre: "We believe that opposition is an act of loyalty in our system." Biden: "We do too unfortunately" pic.twitter.com/EwFORkzDjJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 24, 2023

Yeah, what a shame it is that we live in a republic where dissent is allowed and the minority are still allowed to have a say.

UNFORTUNATELY? wtf — Chris (@CPacksss) March 24, 2023

Muh dEfEndERs oF dEmOcRaCy https://t.co/PI0ngs7pmE — The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) March 24, 2023

Take a moment to appreciate the comment made by Joe Biden – one that is at first a question based in genuine confusion, and later a comment of equally genuine rejection; rejection of the value inherent in contrary ideas, perspectives, and opinions. See, Joe Biden, like many on… https://t.co/kTkzZrFLqb — Bex (@BexStreams) March 24, 2023

Joe Biden may not hear himself, but we sure as hell hope that everyone else is listening.

Petty tyrant — Carlos (@txiokatu) March 24, 2023

***

