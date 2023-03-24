As we told you earlier, President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden fired up Air Force One and then transferred to a 75-vehicle motorcade after landing in Canada for a meeting with PM Justin Trudeau. One of the main topics covered will be climate change, a “crisis” that will no doubt be worse after the carbon footprint created by Biden traveling to the meeting.

The first lady also had something to say about climate change (except it was “global warming” this time), telling Canadian officials why it’s been really warm in the U.S. (not where this editor is located), and President Biden then linked that to forest fires:

Jill Biden, Ed.D., tells the Governor General of Canada: "Well, it's been really warm because of global warming in the United States" pic.twitter.com/gzmQYgNnga — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2023

Hey, it’s just “Science™.”

How embarrassing — Awake, not Woke (@Doembon) March 23, 2023

Embarrassing and then some.

Did she miss the feet of snow in California? LOL! — Author Sarah Vail (@vailauthor) March 24, 2023

Wasn’t this a really cold winter with lots of snow? https://t.co/Nrof9F6Oz5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 24, 2023

They can only keep pushing their shams by creating an alternate universe and hoping the rest of us agree to live in it.

We had a generational blizzard… https://t.co/1ZyHKkkwgw — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) March 24, 2023

Doctor of Education. 🥴🥴🥴🤡 https://t.co/j2AlQjrene — Rie in AZ 🔆 (@RieMcAz) March 24, 2023

That speaks volumes, and none of them are good.

This is like undercover footage of a discussion at a nursing home – just 4 senile old folks talking about the weather. https://t.co/jjQkSPNPcf — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 24, 2023

Dr. Jill didn’t get the message it’s CLIMATE CHANGE — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) March 23, 2023

Now we’re approaching the global warming fearmongers’ favorite time of year: Summer!

"There's been a lot of rain and forest fires.

A tough year", per Joe. 🤡🤡😡 https://t.co/Bnft8fklpV — MeAfter (@MeAfter4) March 24, 2023

The president’s right that it’s been a tough year, just not for the reasons he thinks.

***

Related:

First lady Dr. Jill Biden leaves a cryptic message on her husband’s shaving mirror

Dr. Jill Biden presents ‘International Women of Courage Award’ to trans woman

Dr. Jill Biden asks how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: