President Biden is in Ottawa for meetings with the Prime Minister of Canadia, Justin Trudeau. Naturally climate change is among the issues on the agenda:

President Joe Biden arrived in Canada on Thursday for talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on several of the world’s most difficult challenges: the war in Ukraine, climate change, trade, mass migration and an increasingly assertive China. Two important agreements appeared to be in hand before Biden even departed Washington. Canada will escalate its timeline for military upgrades to the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the two nations have reached an agreement to update rules for migrants seeking asylum, according to U.S. and Canadian officials. The officials were not authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity.

Biden arrived in Quebec yesterday:

Later today, @POTUS Biden arrives in Ottawa. We’ll be working on the many different priorities we share – like creating good jobs for workers, strengthening trade between our countries, fighting climate change, and growing the middle class. More to come this evening and tomorrow. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 23, 2023

Welcome to Canada, @POTUS and @FLOTUS!



President Biden has arrived in Ottawa for his first official visit to the country as President. Stay tuned for an action-packed visit. pic.twitter.com/livlwYTCek — U.S. Embassy Ottawa (@usembassyottawa) March 24, 2023

If you’re wondering, yes, that’s a solar-powered 747. Wait, maybe not.

Here’s video of Biden’s motorcade (sped up a bit for time) heading to meetings that will at least in part discuss the impending doom being brought about by the burning of fossil fuels. Irony, thy name is Joe:

CANADA – Here’s Biden, on a 5 min trip to Parliament, arriving in a 75 armoured motorcade to address …. the climate emergency 🤡 Right then. pic.twitter.com/kjCrFJDwr1 — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) March 24, 2023

Biden’s 75 car motorcade in Canada to address global warming. #irony

pic.twitter.com/M9WF4I0bwv — @amuse (@amuse) March 24, 2023

The temperature feels lower already! Or maybe that’s because it’s still March.

That's the guy @POTUS who cares about climate change… because someone else is telling him to … https://t.co/rW600t7MNv — FRANK (@MAGADIGI64) March 24, 2023

If burning fossil fuels has caused that big of an emergency couldn’t they have done all this over a Zoom call?

Imagine still buying this hoax https://t.co/A81cBKEJf8 — Billy Cullinane (@bill_cullinane) March 24, 2023

Meanwhile, your gas stove is a problem.

***

***

