The House Oversight Committee has obtained bank records from some Biden family members and their associates

🚨New Evidence🚨 Bank records we’ve obtained reveal Rob Walker, a Biden family associate, used his company to transfer money from a Chinese energy company to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden, and an unknown “Biden.” Thread 👇 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 16, 2023

More:

Specifically, on March 1, 2017 – less than two months after VP Joe Biden left public office – Robinson Walker, LLC received a $3 million wire from State Energy HK Limited, a Chinese company. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 16, 2023



Robinson Walker, LLC then wired $1,065,000 to a company associated with James Gilliar. James Gilliar was a business partner of Hunter Biden & was involved in foreign transactions with the Biden family — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 16, 2023

Afterwards, Biden family members & their companies began receiving incremental payments over a period of approximately three months. The total money transferred adds up to $1,065,692. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 16, 2023

The Biden family members who received money from this account included: 1. James Biden 2. Hunter Biden 3. Hallie Biden, a new person of interest in the Biden Business Scheme — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 16, 2023

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine, author of “Laptop From Hell,” has a thread going through the Biden-related banking info from House Oversight:

🧵@GOPoversight has bank records of Hunter Biden’s business partner Rob Walker, a former Clinton official whose wife, Betsy Massey Walker, was Jill Biden’s assistant when Second Lady. He wired money from a Chinese company to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden & unnamed Biden https://t.co/iHP2bvKC75 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin “mischaracterized” the Walker transactions as “Papa John’s”&“coffee at Starbucks” but omitted that Robinson Walker, LLC, got $3 million from a Chinese company in March 2017, <2 months after VP Joe Biden left office, then xferred > $1M to Biden accounts — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023



From 2015 through 2017, Biden family members and their companies received over $1.3 million in payments from Rob Walker related accounts. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023

@GOPoversight says the Biden family members paid from Walker’s account are: o Hallie Biden $35,000 in 2017;

o James Brian Biden Sr. (James Biden);

o Robert Hunter Biden (Hunter Biden); and

o A bank account identified as an unknown “Biden.” — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023

Walker payments itemized from 3/6/2017 to 5/18/2017. Owasco is Hunter’s firm. JBBSR INC is Jim Biden’s; RSTP II is another Hunter-related entity pic.twitter.com/Yxe7l9nwzT — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023



I'm sure there's an innocent explanation for why Hunter Biden's business partner Rob Walker wired Chinese money to a bunch of Biden family members through an LLC in small installments like this. https://t.co/ysTIYEVTxh pic.twitter.com/gF54Q0t3M2 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 16, 2023



and one small detail, the FBI had this info three years ago and did nothing! — Joseph M. Baffoe (@_joebaffoe) March 16, 2023

lol everything they accused Trump of, Biden has been doing forever — Jonathan Falcon (@JonathanFalcons) March 16, 2023



I'm sorry, but can we put our focus back on Ron DeSantis eating pudding? https://t.co/wq38ipqak4 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) March 16, 2023





Would love to know how this was all declared (or not) on taxes. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 16, 2023



