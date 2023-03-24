Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is angering anti-Trump lefties after making them wait the majority of the week so far for a Trump arrest they’ve been anticipating since Tuesday. It might never happen.

However, the often prescient and always hilarious satire experts at the Babylon Bee might have called Bragg’s next move:

Trump To Be Indicted For Removing Mattress Tag In 1997 https://t.co/FfOnRIDRmE — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 23, 2023

Ha! The way things are going, that would not be surprising.

Hot off the press. Is the left going for another indictment ? 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/9JdfemTXq9 — AmericanPatriot (@NorthernBelle1_) March 24, 2023

Cue the lib media parrots:

The walls are closing in! https://t.co/6rJycXLyCu — Neutrino Ghost™️🇺🇸 (@crs80prime) March 24, 2023

SQUAWWWK.

***

***

