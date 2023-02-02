Another Groundhog Day is upon us, and here’s how things went in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, via the Associated Press:

A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town has predicted six more weeks of winter during an annual Groundhog Day celebration. People gathered Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned the groundhog from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow — and they say he did. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early. The “inner circle” is a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning the events, as well as feeding and caring for Phil himself.

The Babylon Bee’s report notes that the AP left something out, because there was a lot more to the story:

Punxsutawney Phil Emerges From Burrow To Let Everyone Know There Are Some Documents Marked ‘Classified’ Down There https://t.co/lReq1M83z7 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 2, 2023

LOL! Alert the DOJ and FBI.

This wins the Internet for today. 🤣 https://t.co/Ln0ByflHD7 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 2, 2023

Not a joke…not a joke 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/5F1zPbCBTL — What the 🤦🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️… (@TimBrad07934909) February 2, 2023

Phil is fully cooperating with authorities. 😂 https://t.co/m0vfbc0vZJ — Teresa Ann Wise (@WisesSquidSquad) February 2, 2023

Wait’ll Phil finds out what’s on the laptop. Or maybe he already knows.

