We’ve heard a lot of politicians orate in our day, but we feel like it’s pretty safe to say that we’ve never heard one orate quite like Kamala Harris. When it comes to words, she’s in a league of her own, which is no small feat considering who she currently works for.

But to be that consistent, it takes a village. Or at least a highly qualified speechwriter. And now, thanks to The Babylon Bee, we now know who to credit for Kamala’s unique way with words:

Meet Kamala Harris's 6-Year-Old Speechwriter pic.twitter.com/nvGXYTXZ0x — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 13, 2022

It all makes sense now.

Finally! Someone who's able to explain the meaning behind #KamalaHarris' haikus. 🤣🤣 👇 https://t.co/LR1W2S5AGd — Dave M (@dmon4ever) December 14, 2022

It’s about time we got the inside scoop.

What a dapper young man Kamala Harris’s 6 year old speech writer is pic.twitter.com/N64jvzC8VJ — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 14, 2022

Oliver Bartholomew is indeed dapper. And adorable.

And rightly weirded out by his boss.

Brutal and hilarious https://t.co/jbBqRyERpJ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 14, 2022

possibly the best video I've seen https://t.co/cthYDZf4o6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2022

That kid is going places. Hopefully to The Babylon Bee someday!

***

***

