MSNBC’s Joy Reid interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday, and if you’re already cringing it’s only about to get worse.

We’ll kick things off with some of Harris’ thoughts on the Mississippi Delta:

KAMALA HARRIS: "So I am here because this is a community in the Mississippi Delta that has a long history of being part of America's history, um, including having the needs that should be met…" pic.twitter.com/DZgDFSXdYO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2022

When did we start getting politicians that can not speak? pic.twitter.com/KbeC9hQveh — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 1, 2022

Got that?

“So I am here, um because this is a community in the Mississippi Delta, that has a long history of, of being part of America’s history.”

Another quote for the ages from the veep!

Seriously, what is wrong w her? https://t.co/EUQOGNwtb9 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) April 2, 2022

Does anybody want to try and answer that question?

I can't watch her anymore. It's full-on cringe. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) April 2, 2022

But wait, there’s more…

Kamala Harris got stumped by a Joy Reid softball. pic.twitter.com/TRv5EC6UOh — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) April 2, 2022

“I’ve been to Europe probably at least three times in the last four months.” That’s about three more times than the VP has been to the southern border.

Kamala Harris is asked whether Putin should still be the leader of Russia. Her response is a complete and total disaster. It’s hard to be worse at speaking than Biden, she is. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/AHn5mizNx8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 2, 2022

Should Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recuse himself over issues related to 1/6 because of his wife’s text messages? We’re not quite sure what Harris is trying to say here:

VP Kamala Harris to Joy Reid when asked whether Justice Thomas needs to recuse himself from January 6th cases: "I definitely think the Court needs to take a critical look at the rules around ethics and that relates to a series of issues that have come up over the years." pic.twitter.com/95QcYpo5Os — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 1, 2022

There’s one thing we’re used to when it comes to just about anybody in the Biden administration, and that’s when they start off an answer by saying “let me be clear,” what follows will murkier than the Missouri river:

JOE BIDEN: "For God's sake, [Putin] cannot remain in power." KAMALA HARRIS: "We are not into regime change, and that is not our policy. Period. Yeah." So… which is it? pic.twitter.com/syH1EJ6jeh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 2, 2022

Previously President Biden said that his comment in Poland that Putin “cannot remain in power” was just his personal opinion and doesn’t represent his own administration’s official position, so we’re not sure if Harris’ comment represents any official position.

How did she get this far and only be exposed as an empty chair now? — Honey Talk Nelson (@moose_bunny) April 2, 2022

This person could well become the Commander-In-Chief. 🤯 https://t.co/7092iljz9j — Adam Pearson (@AdamPearsonOrg) April 2, 2022

What could possibly go wrong?

***

Related:

CRINGE: Kamala Harris’ remarks about Jamaica show she ‘just keeps getting worse at this’

Kamala Harris lays out Biden admin’s solution to high gas prices and offers some words of encouragement for struggling Americans

Philosophical brilliance of Kamala Harris captured for posterity in Tom Elliott’s latest supercut

Recommended Twitchy Video