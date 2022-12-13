Vice President Kamala Harris has a real talent for giving speeches that sound like a book report for a book she didn’t read. She often sounds like she is just stringing words and phrases together just to take up space on a page, or minutes in a speech.

In this video, she says “Simply put, your ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been.”

Simply put, what in the heck is she even talking about?

Watch below:

She is very fond of that statement and has used it before:

People have thoughts. And questions.

It might be time for yet another shake-up in the Vice President’s office.

People are tired of the word salad speeches.

If Biden doesn’t run in 2024, are Democrats really going to put Kamala at the top of their ticket?

Every time she speaks, people are reminded of why she dropped out of the 2016 race before the Iowa caucus.

She almost makes Biden sound smart. Almost.

