There have now been six ballots voted on in the House of Representatives and nobody has yet been elected to be the next Speaker:
House going for 6th vote for Speaker. Kat Cammack nominating McCarthy for Spkr. Says this is like “groundhog day”
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 4, 2023
BALLOT SIX HERE WE GO pic.twitter.com/6GYNDhuRcv
— Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 4, 2023
🚨BREAKING: In the Sixth Vote for House Speaker, There have been over 5 Republican defections, meaning that Kevin McCarthy, again, does not have the votes needed to become Speaker.
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 4, 2023
Meanwhile, the Babylon Bee has a “glass is half-full” type of optimistic offering that just might not be satire:
Republican Approval Rating At Record High After Bringing Congress To Grinding Halt https://t.co/T8NAcDAgGz
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 4, 2023
LOL! So we’ve got that goin’ for us… which is nice.
I regret to inform you this is not satire. 😆🤣😂
— LetoShade (@LetoShade) January 4, 2023
Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/67GzF1Q5GX
— Sir Janos Wildman (@JanosWildman) January 4, 2023
I mean… pic.twitter.com/0VunBbZvS2
— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 4, 2023
Right?
***
***
