There have now been six ballots voted on in the House of Representatives and nobody has yet been elected to be the next Speaker:

House going for 6th vote for Speaker. Kat Cammack nominating McCarthy for Spkr. Says this is like “groundhog day” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 4, 2023

BALLOT SIX HERE WE GO pic.twitter.com/6GYNDhuRcv — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 4, 2023

🚨BREAKING: In the Sixth Vote for House Speaker, There have been over 5 Republican defections, meaning that Kevin McCarthy, again, does not have the votes needed to become Speaker. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the Babylon Bee has a “glass is half-full” type of optimistic offering that just might not be satire:

Republican Approval Rating At Record High After Bringing Congress To Grinding Halt https://t.co/T8NAcDAgGz — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 4, 2023

LOL! So we’ve got that goin’ for us… which is nice.

I regret to inform you this is not satire. 😆🤣😂 — LetoShade (@LetoShade) January 4, 2023

Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/67GzF1Q5GX — Sir Janos Wildman (@JanosWildman) January 4, 2023

Right?

***

Related:

Jake Tapper can’t seem to get over the fact that Kevin McCarthy wants to investigate Hunter Biden

Biden praises Mitch McConnell at Ky. event as House Republicans fail to elect a Speaker (again)

Matt Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol to explain why House Speaker’s office is already occupied

Blue-checked author goes off on lengthy rant about why The Babylon Bee ‘will never be funny’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Tags: