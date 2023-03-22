About a week ago the House Oversight Committee Republicans said they have the literal receipts showing how the Biden family was profiting from a relationship with China via a Hunter Biden business partner.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine outlined the Oversight Committee’s tweets:

🧵@GOPoversight has bank records of Hunter Biden’s business partner Rob Walker, a former Clinton official whose wife, Betsy Massey Walker, was Jill Biden’s assistant when Second Lady. He wired money from a Chinese company to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden & unnamed Biden https://t.co/iHP2bvKC75 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin “mischaracterized” the Walker transactions as “Papa John’s”&“coffee at Starbucks” but omitted that Robinson Walker, LLC, got $3 million from a Chinese company in March 2017, <2 months after VP Joe Biden left office, then xferred > $1M to Biden accounts — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023

From 2015 through 2017, Biden family members and their companies received over $1.3 million in payments from Rob Walker related accounts. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023

@GOPoversight says the Biden family members paid from Walker’s account are: o Hallie Biden $35,000 in 2017;

o James Brian Biden Sr. (James Biden);

o Robert Hunter Biden (Hunter Biden); and

o A bank account identified as an unknown “Biden.” — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023

Walker payments itemized from 3/6/2017 to 5/18/2017. Owasco is Hunter’s firm. JBBSR INC is Jim Biden’s; RSTP II is another Hunter-related entity pic.twitter.com/Yxe7l9nwzT — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023

At Wednesday’s White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre about that, and of course Biden’s press secretary immediately denied the allegation.

Wait, no she didn’t. Jean-Pierre didn’t want to talk about it:

DOOCY: "House Oversight says they've got bank records showing a Chinese energy company paying three Biden family members through a third party. What were they paid for?" KJP: "I'm just not gonna respond to that…" pic.twitter.com/g65FvVCsqw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2023

Of course.

say nothing hope it goes away — Bill Jones (@zyberianwarrior) March 22, 2023

The strategy is clear.

Daily reminder of what an election by mail can do. — Don (@Ellington7Don) March 22, 2023

The non-answer speaks volumes, so thanks to KJP.

***

***

