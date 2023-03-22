About a week ago the House Oversight Committee Republicans said they have the literal receipts showing how the Biden family was profiting from a relationship with China via a Hunter Biden business partner.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine outlined the Oversight Committee’s tweets:

At Wednesday’s White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre about that, and of course Biden’s press secretary immediately denied the allegation.

Wait, no she didn’t. Jean-Pierre didn’t want to talk about it:

Of course.

The strategy is clear.

The non-answer speaks volumes, so thanks to KJP.

