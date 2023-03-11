There are still major problems at the southern border (you can tell because Biden & Harris never go there) but allow White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to explain… whatever it is she’s trying to explain here:

Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to explain the Biden administration's non-existent border policy and it did not go well pic.twitter.com/m7fgx6WWEG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2023

Wow, except for the obvious attempt to blame Trump for the mess the Biden White House created intentionally, that was a record-setting amount of word salad.

Newsbusters’ Kevin Tober took on the task of transcribing that mess of a response:

I transcribed her answer and it's a complete word salad: "We're going to move forward with a, with this kind of systems, immigration system, that has been gutted, really truly gutted by the last administration. We're gonna move forward and do it in a humane way. We're gonna do… https://t.co/dd8qizhUh1 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) March 11, 2023

Here’s the entire quote:

“We’re going to move forward with a, with this kind of systems, immigration system, that has been gutted, really truly gutted by the last administration. We’re gonna move forward and do it in a humane way. We’re gonna do it in a safe way. And we’re going to do it in the way that moves us forward. And so what we have been seeing, what we have been dealing with, again, is trying to fix the damage that the last administration do–did. What we have done is we have opened the path to, we have opened the path to make sure that people have a way to get, to come through and to do it in a legal pathway…”

not too good without her binders. actually, not too good with her binders. — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) March 11, 2023

KJP should never go anywhere without her Big Book of Talking Points.

I never thought I'd miss Psaki. 😭 — NorthernBelle (@Norther66916489) March 11, 2023

IOW: "The border is open and we are idiots." https://t.co/aFtBed71Hl — sarainitaly ❄☃️❄ (@sarainitaly) March 11, 2023

I think the VP wrote that monologue — BRob (@stpeterstiger) March 11, 2023

Those comments were extremely Harris-esque.

If she were a Republican, SNL would do skits on her every week. https://t.co/KUvFbrYKZK — Magister Joe (@joeeule) March 11, 2023

Same with Buttigieg.

