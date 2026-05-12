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Was Nicholas Kristof's Dog-Rape Opinion Piece Meant to Head Off This Brutal New Report?

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on May 12, 2026
AP Photo/Adel Hana

As Twitchy reported on Monday, The New York Times published an opinion piece by Nicholas Kristof called "The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians." Kristof said in a post that he felt if we're going to condemn the sexual assaults by terrorists on October 7, 2023, then we need to take an unflinching look at the Israeli rape of Palestinian prisoners, including by trained dogs.

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As we mentioned on Monday, a large number of Kristof's followers were angry with him, not over the poorly-sourced opinion piece, but over his contention that women were raped on October 7. 

Some people are wondering if Kristof was trying to get ahead of a damning new report about sexual violence on October 7.

The Daily Mail reports:

And so The Civil Commission, funded by philanthropic organisations and its archive supported by the German Embassy in Israel, has examined over 10,000 photographs and videos of the attack totalling more than 1,800 hours of visual analysis.

Testimonies, geolocation imagery, text messages, media reports and open source intelligence have been painstakingly scrutinised.

Crucially, the report finds that the abuse was not isolated.

There was a recurring pattern of rape and gang rape; sexual torture; mutilation; targeted shooting to the face, head and genital area; forced nudity; binding and restraint; genital burning; objects inserted into intimate areas; post-mortem sexual humiliation; and execution during or after sexual assault.

Indeed, when Hamas led other terror groups into Israel they carried Arabic-to-Hebrew phrase lists commanding victims to 'take off your pants', 'lie down', and 'spread your legs'.

For Israeli first responders arriving at Nova hours later, it was clear extreme violence, sexual humiliation and mutilation was an intentional, widespread tactic deployed that day.

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Hmm, over 10,000 photographs and videos. Kristof talked to 14 prisoners.

The post continues:

… going to decide which countries should be on a UN blacklist for sexual violence.

Kristof is campaigning to get Israel on the list, while getting Hamas's crimes off the public agenda.

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"… retraction really doesn't cover it." No worries; The Times has released a statement standing by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Kristof.

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He is a full-fledged journalist with the Pulitzers to prove it. And he has The New York Times backing him up. 

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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