Was Nicholas Kristof's Dog-Rape Opinion Piece Meant to Head Off This Brutal New Report?

As Twitchy reported on Monday, The New York Times published an opinion piece by Nicholas Kristof called "The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians." Kristof said in a post that he felt if we're going to condemn the sexual assaults by terrorists on October 7, 2023, then we need to take an unflinching look at the Israeli rape of Palestinian prisoners, including by trained dogs.

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As we mentioned on Monday, a large number of Kristof's followers were angry with him, not over the poorly-sourced opinion piece, but over his contention that women were raped on October 7.

Some people are wondering if Kristof was trying to get ahead of a damning new report about sexual violence on October 7.

October 7 barbarism beyond all imagination: New report details how terrorists performed almost unimaginable horrors upon Israeli families https://t.co/LqpmixB4BS — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 12, 2026

Hamas 'weaponised' sexual violence in 7 October attacks, Israeli investigation says https://t.co/IoqnNRIpf2 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 12, 2026

The Daily Mail reports:

And so The Civil Commission, funded by philanthropic organisations and its archive supported by the German Embassy in Israel, has examined over 10,000 photographs and videos of the attack totalling more than 1,800 hours of visual analysis. Testimonies, geolocation imagery, text messages, media reports and open source intelligence have been painstakingly scrutinised. Crucially, the report finds that the abuse was not isolated. There was a recurring pattern of rape and gang rape; sexual torture; mutilation; targeted shooting to the face, head and genital area; forced nudity; binding and restraint; genital burning; objects inserted into intimate areas; post-mortem sexual humiliation; and execution during or after sexual assault. Indeed, when Hamas led other terror groups into Israel they carried Arabic-to-Hebrew phrase lists commanding victims to 'take off your pants', 'lie down', and 'spread your legs'. For Israeli first responders arriving at Nova hours later, it was clear extreme violence, sexual humiliation and mutilation was an intentional, widespread tactic deployed that day.

Hmm, over 10,000 photographs and videos. Kristof talked to 14 prisoners.

The commission on Hamas sexual violence against Israelis “has examined over 10,000 photographs and videos of the attack totalling more than 1,800 hours of visual analysis.”



Conversely, someone told Nick Kristof that Zionist dogs are trained to rape Arabs, so he wrote that. https://t.co/d2sVSwz7cZ — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 12, 2026

Rather apparent now that yesterday’s propaganda effort was specifically meant to pre-empt this almost 300 page multi-year report documenting the extensive evidence of the systemic use of rape and sexual assault on 10/7 (& after for hostages). https://t.co/hz2SvWNzXc — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 12, 2026

One final point worth making: The timing for Kristof's oped was to get ahead of this new report on Hamas.



In other words, he wasn't trying to reveal sexual crimes, but to cover for them.



And it worked. It always does.https://t.co/w5ymheQQ84



The UN secretary general is soon… https://t.co/Yc21AtRZRo — Haviv Rettig Gur (@havivrettiggur) May 12, 2026

The post continues:

… going to decide which countries should be on a UN blacklist for sexual violence. Kristof is campaigning to get Israel on the list, while getting Hamas's crimes off the public agenda.

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What’s particularly weird is that, if the Israelis wanted someone to run cover for any alleged abuse, this would do it. The claims are so specious that it completely erodes trust in the NYT. Why would anyone believe any further reporting? https://t.co/yLyHnDraXm — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 12, 2026

The "dogs raping Palestinian prisoners" story is an IQ test.



If you believe it, you're clinically a moron. — RBe (@RBPundit) May 11, 2026

The Kristof article was heinously poorly sourced, relying as it did on a series of “trust me, bro” claims from a rogues gallery of people with direct links to terrorist groups and every reason to lie. The entire editorial board that ran the piece is implicated in this, a simple… https://t.co/1HO2SzNAh6 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 12, 2026

"… retraction really doesn't cover it." No worries; The Times has released a statement standing by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Kristof.

It was when the dog yelled “this is MAGA country” that I began to wonder if this had really happened https://t.co/3zt1K1iM1T — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 12, 2026

* here’s a multi-year 300 page report…



* best we can do is “rape dogs”. CHECKMATE — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) May 12, 2026

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Nobody should be claiming Kristof was somehow an innocent dupe. — Francis (@Ease_Private) May 12, 2026

He is a full-fledged journalist with the Pulitzers to prove it. And he has The New York Times backing him up.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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