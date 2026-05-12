Democrats' Mask Off: Marc Elias Pushes to Abolish Virginia Gov't Altogether Because Dems Lost in Court

The Democrats are just ready to dismantle Virginia altogether since they didn't get their way with their illegal redistricting map.

VA Const.



"whenever any government shall be found inadequate or contrary to these purposes, a majority of the community hath an indubitable, inalienable, and indefeasible right to reform, alter, or abolish it, in such manner as shall be judged most conducive to the public weal." pic.twitter.com/JRKMRqMQzF — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 12, 2026

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This is a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Oh no big deal.



Marc Elias just wants to abolish the entire Virginia government because the Supreme Court wouldn't let them violate the Constitution to draw a 10D-1R map.



All to save democracy of course. https://t.co/KvuzkFGItP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 12, 2026

The Democrats aren't even trying to hide it anymore.

Marc Elias has reached the "publicly calling for the abolition of the Virginia state government" stage of Trump Derangement Syndrome.



Much norms. Very democracy. Such rule of law. https://t.co/hRD6PGYNQI — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) May 12, 2026

They might be writing checks with their big mouths their behinds can't cash.

We've so thoroughly shattered the minds of Libtards that their top-tier lawyers are now tweeting about starting a literal revolution in Virginia because they lost a court case on procedural grounds.



The irony, of course, is that Marc's revolution would immediately devolve into a… https://t.co/UmvcmDNcsR — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) May 12, 2026

They forget what side has all the guns

You've got to stop coping in public. It's unseemly. https://t.co/jCGLJ5d4nM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 12, 2026

Someone needs to get Marc some mental health treatment.

Marc Elias is crashing out and calling to abolish then entire Virginia government because his party couldn't deprive Republicans of four seats (in the name of DeMoCrAcY) or violate THEIR OWN CONSTITUTION https://t.co/fZJBHYRfhk — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) May 12, 2026

Democrats only care about power. They don't care about the rule of law.

what are you calling for here? please be specific https://t.co/loNXyO5WOe — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 12, 2026

Oh, that would be fascinating!

Newest Democratic idea: "Let's abolish the Virginia state constitution on a partisan majority vote."



You don't fear these people enough. https://t.co/szZSpLSumC — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) May 12, 2026

People need to go vote. Democrats should not be in power.

Not sure one can do this à la carte. https://t.co/kIhmzwHjYI — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 12, 2026

The Democrats will try.

What are you implying here, Marc?



There's a process in place to "reform" the VA Constitution. You guys violated that process.



Are you calling to abolish the Virginia government?



Spit it out, clown. https://t.co/JHFXj4YsbQ — RBe (@RBPundit) May 12, 2026

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They seem to think cheating is the solution when they don't win.

Look at how mad Democrats get when they don't get everything they want.



Now we have Marc Elias calling for the abolition of the government of Virginia because Democrats weren't able to gerrymander the Commonwealth into 10 Democrat House seats. https://t.co/5I1EKj5AOU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 12, 2026

They are just huge scum balls.

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