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Democrats' Mask Off: Marc Elias Pushes to Abolish Virginia Gov't Altogether Because Dems Lost in Court

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on May 12, 2026
Twitchy

The Democrats are just ready to dismantle Virginia altogether since they didn't get their way with their illegal redistricting map.

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This is a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The Democrats aren't even trying to hide it anymore. 

They might be writing checks with their big mouths their behinds can't cash.

They forget what side has all the guns

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Someone needs to get Marc some mental health treatment.

Democrats only care about power. They don't care about the rule of law.

Oh, that would be fascinating!

People need to go vote. Democrats should not be in power.

The Democrats will try.

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They seem to think cheating is the solution when they don't win.

They are just huge scum balls.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

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