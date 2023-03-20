As Townhall’s Katie Pavlich noted during Monday’s White House briefing, News Africa chief correspondent Simon Ateba expressed his discontent to Karine Jean-Pierre over not getting called on to ask any questions for the last several weeks at White House briefings:

“This isn’t China, this isn’t Russia, this is the United States. This is the White House,” Ateba, adding Jean-Pierre shouldn’t only call on reporters who she likes or who ask convenient questions. “There are people in the back don’t get any questions.” “You shouldn’t discriminate against some people because you don’t agree with their question,” he continued.

Here’s how that played out:

"You are making a mockery of the First Amendment!" pic.twitter.com/buXSi5p90c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 20, 2023

A subsequent response from Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller contained an apology to KJP:

AP's @ZekeJMiller apologizes to America for the WH briefing chaos with Simon Ateba: "I just want to express our apologies to the press corps, to the folks watching at home for the display….earlier. Our responsibility is…to ask questions on their behalf…This isn't about us" pic.twitter.com/wrz2JWhMyo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 20, 2023

Really? If the reporter in question had interrupted Trump in that manner he’d be receiving the Jim Acosta Journalistic Courage Award at the next White House Correspondents Dinner.

This is an iron law, right up until the millisecond a Republican is elected https://t.co/jSiFJp9cVd — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 21, 2023

Oh, absolutely!

again: journalists think they’re the most important people on the planet “this isn’t about us” 🤮 https://t.co/7KM3RAro8L — Pero like, no (@TooHungry2Fxn) March 21, 2023

“This isn’t about us.” Oh PLEASE.

But KJP appreciated the water-carrying from the AP:

KJP thanks AP's @ZekeJMiller for apologizing to the American people for Simon Ateba yelling at her: "I appreciate that — I should say — I appreciate that. I think the American people appreciate that b/c that is an important message to send to all of them who are watching." pic.twitter.com/pMwxjtWthI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 20, 2023

Such “journalism.”

Did he apologize to America when Jim Acosta or April Ryan yelled out questions? — LISA (@LisaTheHoneybee) March 21, 2023

Our lying, worthless media is tirelessly lying and worthless. — Echelon (@EchelonCode) March 20, 2023

And sadly so many of them prove that ever single day.

***

***

