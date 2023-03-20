As Townhall’s Katie Pavlich noted during Monday’s White House briefing, News Africa chief correspondent Simon Ateba expressed his discontent to Karine Jean-Pierre over not getting called on to ask any questions for the last several weeks at White House briefings:

“This isn’t China, this isn’t Russia, this is the United States. This is the White House,” Ateba, adding Jean-Pierre shouldn’t only call on reporters who she likes or who ask convenient questions. “There are people in the back don’t get any questions.”

“You shouldn’t discriminate against some people because you don’t agree with their question,” he continued.

Here’s how that played out:

A subsequent response from Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller contained an apology to KJP:

Trending

Really? If the reporter in question had interrupted Trump in that manner he’d be receiving the Jim Acosta Journalistic Courage Award at the next White House Correspondents Dinner.

Oh, absolutely!

“This isn’t about us.” Oh PLEASE.

But KJP appreciated the water-carrying from the AP:

Such “journalism.”

And sadly so many of them prove that ever single day.

***

Related:

Biden signs law that will declassify ‘as much as possible’ about the origin of the coronavirus

KJP apologizes to cast of Ted Lasso as WH reporter insists on asking questions

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: