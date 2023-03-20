It’s not even funny anymore how many right-wing “conspiracy theories” have panned out. Last week the media was all over a new study that concluded that the coronavirus probably came from raccoon dogs at a market. But on Monday, President Joe Biden signed a law that will declassify as much intel about the origins of the coronavirus as possible, including the possibility that it was linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

JUST IN – Biden signs law to declassify "as much as possible" US intelligence on the origins of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/VseJFnuSTF — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 20, 2023

The White House statement reads:

Today, I am pleased to sign into law S. 619, the “COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023.” I share the Congress’s goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19). In 2021, I directed the Intelligence Community to use every tool at its disposal to investigate the origin of COVID-19, and that work is ongoing. We need to get to the bottom of COVID-19’s origins to help ensure we can better prevent future pandemics. My Administration will continue to review all classified information relating to COVID–19’s origins, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In implementing this legislation, my Administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security.

A second, remarkable thing possibly to happen under the Biden administration. The first was the failed, but final withdrawal from Afghanistan. — Positively Libertarian (@UtahLibertyGov) March 20, 2023

Declassify all of it — Louie (@LouieBandanaa) March 20, 2023

Everything will be redacted of importance — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) March 20, 2023

By “harm to national security” he means harm to him or his party. — Max (@CleverMaxName) March 20, 2023

They’re going to blame China completely in effort to build more support for global conflict — Facts Over Feelings (@FactOverFeelins) March 20, 2023

"…as much information as possible…" pic.twitter.com/BzArpdJPUT — ℝ𝕠𝕓 𝕍𝕖𝕟𝕒 (@RobVena) March 20, 2023

Why is any of it classified? — Papaw Jim. Do not use @justanswer services (@ImJimR87) March 20, 2023

Expect a lot of info to be withheld due to "national security" concerns. — Michael Freeman (@TheAntiGrifter) March 20, 2023

Too little, too late — Mary Busby (@mary_busby) March 20, 2023

Took a couple weeks to make sure they destroyed the evidence. — FastFred68 (@RealFastFred68) March 20, 2023

They won't release anything. All in the name of national security. The never had any intention of sharing the truth. — Regular🇺🇸 (@user306090) March 20, 2023

Files probably already hidden in his garage — 🟢🟡United International🟡🟢 (@UtdFansOwnUtd) March 20, 2023

As much as possible = a carefully curated piece of lies that leads to WWII and lets him be seen as a saint by his subjects — 𝕽𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝕸𝗮𝗻🧙‍♂️ (@ssanceman) March 20, 2023

I'm skeptical something else isn't going on here…because the fact that it was unanimous and now Biden signed it to go ahead, makes me wonder what they are hiding, or doing, with the other hand. — ʟʊƈӄʏֆȶǟʀ🇺🇸 (@Lucky_Jill) March 20, 2023

Yeah, this got through Congress — even past the Democrats who usually like shielding us from the truth.

***

