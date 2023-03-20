It’s not even funny anymore how many right-wing “conspiracy theories” have panned out. Last week the media was all over a new study that concluded that the coronavirus probably came from raccoon dogs at a market. But on Monday, President Joe Biden signed a law that will declassify as much intel about the origins of the coronavirus as possible, including the possibility that it was linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The White House statement reads:

Today, I am pleased to sign into law S. 619, the “COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023.” I share the Congress’s goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19). In 2021, I directed the Intelligence Community to use every tool at its disposal to investigate the origin of COVID-19, and that work is ongoing. We need to get to the bottom of COVID-19’s origins to help ensure we can better prevent future pandemics. My Administration will continue to review all classified information relating to COVID–19’s origins, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In implementing this legislation, my Administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security.

Yeah, this got through Congress — even past the Democrats who usually like shielding us from the truth.

