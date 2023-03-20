As you know, there are multiple crises happening in the U.S. (not to mention in the world). China’s Xi Jinping is in Moscow meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the war continues in Ukraine, the U.S. southern border remains a huge problem, we’ve got continued inflation and high energy bills (despite Biden’s claims) all while some banks have collapsed.

With all those priorities in mind, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre kicked off today’s briefing by bringing in… the cast of Ted Lasso to talk about mental health.

One reporter, who isn’t happy about never being called on, registered his complaints and KJP ended up apologizing to her celebrity guests:

That whole scene just speaks volumes… none of them good.

OUCH!

Once things got back under control Jean-Pierre returned to her usual gaslighting:

Yeah, more lies. Maybe bring Jason Sudeikis back out and ask him to do his Biden impression from SNL a few years ago.

