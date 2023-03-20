As you know, there are multiple crises happening in the U.S. (not to mention in the world). China’s Xi Jinping is in Moscow meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the war continues in Ukraine, the U.S. southern border remains a huge problem, we’ve got continued inflation and high energy bills (despite Biden’s claims) all while some banks have collapsed.

With all those priorities in mind, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre kicked off today’s briefing by bringing in… the cast of Ted Lasso to talk about mental health.

One reporter, who isn’t happy about never being called on, registered his complaints and KJP ended up apologizing to her celebrity guests:

"You are making a mockery of the First Amendment!" pic.twitter.com/buXSi5p90c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 20, 2023

The White House press briefing opens in total chaos as Simon Ateba berates Karine Jean-Pierre for not calling on him in months. The cast of Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso' awkwardly stand behind KJP as Ateba made a scene. pic.twitter.com/hnZeUtjtMa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 20, 2023

The cast of Ted Lasso is at the White House Press Briefing and it began with @simonateba telling Jean-Pierre "you're making a mockery of the First Amendment." pic.twitter.com/PxZnRBvTWI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 20, 2023

That whole scene just speaks volumes… none of them good.

"Your acting out about not being able to ask questions is embarrassing our celebrity guests" is a message I guess. https://t.co/fzpk4xyyUh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 20, 2023

Lol at first I didn't realize "the incredibly important" issues and guests were the cast of Ted Lasso talking about mental health — Mark (@_FlickNow) March 20, 2023

The cast of the number one broadcast comedy on Televison, and Ted Lasso. https://t.co/rsTeC16Ijp — Free State (@timjimmccabe) March 20, 2023

OUCH!

This is what the Biden admin is doing while our country implodes — Former NYS Democrat (@FormerNYSDem) March 20, 2023

Once things got back under control Jean-Pierre returned to her usual gaslighting:

KJP: "The MAGA budget proposal would endanger public safety." She says it would "make our border less secure" and "defund the police." pic.twitter.com/5dV1YCjPTj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 20, 2023

Yeah, more lies. Maybe bring Jason Sudeikis back out and ask him to do his Biden impression from SNL a few years ago.

