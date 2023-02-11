There’s a media/Democrat pattern you’re probably very familiar with, and that’s for somebody to make a serious proposal about banning something, and then when the Right spreads that news the Left will claim nobody ever made any such claims and that Republicans are just paranoid and making things up.

A primary example in the last few weeks has been gas stoves. Recently the US Consumer Product Safety Commission chair backpedaled like crazy after the Biden administration was reported to be looking into a gas stove ban.

On this topic, Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt shared a shot/chaser showing that the New York Times has been ready, willing and able to come to the Biden administration’s rescue on this PR backfire:

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/FyvlbxDVoR — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) February 11, 2023

The shot:

And the chaser:

White House climate czar met privately with eco group pushing gas stove bans https://t.co/83T4UGhch6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 11, 2023

Where in the world would anybody ever get the idea the Biden administration has been looking into banning gas stoves? What a silly little notion!

This administration and its flying monkeys in the media lie about everything. EVERYTHING. https://t.co/y6DACpE8uV — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 11, 2023

It was also pointed out that this administration might not consider “regulating them out of extinction” to fall under the umbrella of what the word “ban” means:

@nytimes said the Feds are not trying to ban gas stoves…but regulating them into extinction? That is probably ok, right?https://t.co/u4am7Dg0Om — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 3, 2023

***

Related:

NYT suggests alternate cooking methods because gas stoves ‘have begun to seem like kitchen pariahs’

Washington Post says there’s pressure growing to ban gas stoves, which we were told was a hoax

Mo. AG Eric Schmitt has some takeaways from the full transcript of Dr. Fauci’s deposition; UPDATED

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Tags: