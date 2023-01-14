Talk about banning gas stoves spread like wildfire after the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission floated the idea but later came out and said there are no plans to do that.

One thing’s for sure: A large segment of the media has been doing its best to help turn gas stoves into the new asbestos, which just coincidentally started all at once. The New York Times is even suggesting gas stove alternatives:

Gas stoves, long beloved by cooks, have begun to seem like kitchen pariahs in recent weeks, with cities including New York banning them in new buildings. Here are the most popular alternatives. https://t.co/bhfF9Lrwcn — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 14, 2023

Would it be possible to make a stove that gets its heat from burning copies of the New York Times or would that be depriving the world of some perfectly usable birdcage liner?

No, most average Americans don't think gas stoves are "kitchen pariahs." The left is just addicted to regulating the minutiae of people's lives. https://t.co/Ve2Qe78MEf — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) January 14, 2023

Remember a few short days ago when all the talk of a quest to get rid of gas stoves was just a Republican invention?

They’re still doing this, huh? Kinda strange, because I was told that this was an imagined controversy created by conservatives. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 14, 2023

I’ve been dutifully informed that this is a figment of my imagination fueled by the right. https://t.co/eDOwJMfeF3 — cables (@c_ables) January 14, 2023

Yeah, what gives?

NY Slimes peddling the globalist propaganda line. No surprise. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 14, 2023

Minding their own business is never on the liberals’ list of possible alternatives.

