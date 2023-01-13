Sorry, guys. But we’re not ready to stop talking about this whole gas stove thing. Not when the do-gooders on the Left insist on trying to play mind games with us.

After the CPSC’s Richard Trumka Jr. said that a gas stove ban would not be off the table, we heard from a lot of liberals about how banning gas stoves would be a good thing that we should do. After the CPSC chair came out a couple of days later with a statement saying that, no, the CPSC would not be making any recommendations for a ban on gas stoves, we heard from a lot of liberals about how our fears of the government coming for our gas stoves were unfounded. In short, the libs want to have their cakes and eat them, too, and well, quite frankly, it’s really getting on our nerves.

And if you’ve been attempting to keep track during the constant whiplash, here’s another one for the “banning gas stoves is a good idea” pile. In fact, this one has the added bonus of already being off to the races:

In NYC we passed landmark legislation in 2021 banning gas hookups in new construction. Means all heating, hot water, and yes STOVES, will be electric in new buildings going forward. NYC is going to win the race to carbon neutrality. We are leaving red states in the dust. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) January 13, 2023

That’s Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine, and he couldn’t be happier to help ensure that more and more New Yorkers be saddled with inferior stoves. Because who needs even cooking, right?

NYC's natural gas & fossil fuel ban (Local law 154), takes effect for new buildings under 7 floors beginning this December. For larger buildings it takes effect in 2027. This legislation was an historic victory, led by @CMAlickaASamuel.https://t.co/NdcCh8wOZp — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) January 13, 2023

A “historic victory.” Well, that’s certainly one way to put it. Personally, we’d go with something a little more along the lines of “legislation that makes no logical sense whatsoever and won’t do a damn thing to fight climate change but will definitely screw over a whole bunch of New Yorkers.”

Person who thinks electricity magically appears. Where does it come from, exactly? 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/os5ZDSNhFT — Christmas Joy 🎄CPA (@magicalmomU7) January 13, 2023

It would appear that Mark here believes in the electricity fairy.

Half of New York State's electricity is generated by natural gas power plants. So you've banned natural gas stoves and mandated electric stoves that are powered by…natural gas. Genius. https://t.co/nU2itz3z3S — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 13, 2023

F—king over everyone in the five boroughs once again in the name of #ClimateChange — while actually burning more fossil fuels to make more electricity rather than investing in nuclear and natural gas. Well done, Dems. Well done. @republicEn #EcoRight https://t.co/7ORVdXUeRt — John William Schiffbauer (@JWSGOP) January 13, 2023

Jean. Yuss.

Putting aside the issue of stoves, and CLiMaTe cHaNgE, it seems to me that putting everything on the electric grid creates fragility. https://t.co/jKURAVfjmU — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry) January 13, 2023

Well, on the plus side, fragility gives the city government another argument to take even more control over people’s lives.

Which is exactly what they — and progressives — are ultimately after.

Them: “ThEYrE nOT ComING fOr YoUR gAS sTove!” Also them: https://t.co/dvAePOcbsj — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) January 13, 2023

Remember when liberals, and media like @axios, was accusing conservatives of making this stuff up? GOOD TIMES. https://t.co/8Fqi8Yx7z4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 13, 2023

