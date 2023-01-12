After the chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a statement insisting that the CPSC has no intention of banning gas stoves (just looking for ways to make them safer or something, whatever that may entail), you might’ve thought that the heated national discourse surrounding gas stoves would simmer down a little.

But you’d’ve been wrong. See, it’s still going strong, and that’s thanks in no small part to the media figuring out how to create a new narrative that still makes conservatives look like the bad guys.

We already told you about the Washington Post’s coverage. Now, it’s Axios’ turn:

The government says we have nothing to worry about, so shut up, conservatives!

It’s like clockwork.

Yeah, Joe Manchin was ready to kick in some doors over the prospect of a gas stove ban. And as many liberals there are out there who are drooling with pleasure at the thought of taking another modern convenience away from the masses, there are still other liberals out there who love their gas stoves just a little more than they hate conservatives.

But outlets like Axios can’t be honest with their readership about that. And so, “conservatives pounce” it is.

Well, obviously. Why else would the media have to shift gears from “Ackshually, banning gas stoves is good” to “Banning gas stoves isn’t happening and was never gonna happen, and conservatives are idiots for pouncing and seizing”?

This narrative turn was predictable, to be sure:

But that doesn’t make it any less obnoxious.

The term “gaslighting” gets thrown around an awful lot these days, but if ever there was a time to bust it out, it’s now.

