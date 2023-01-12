After the chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a statement insisting that the CPSC has no intention of banning gas stoves (just looking for ways to make them safer or something, whatever that may entail), you might’ve thought that the heated national discourse surrounding gas stoves would simmer down a little.

But you’d’ve been wrong. See, it’s still going strong, and that’s thanks in no small part to the media figuring out how to create a new narrative that still makes conservatives look like the bad guys.

The latest #gasstoves memo must have been sent out. "culture war" pic.twitter.com/BeQ5Wts1rf — Steve Everley (@saeverley) January 12, 2023

We already told you about the Washington Post’s coverage. Now, it’s Axios’ turn:

Despite official insistence that fears of a ban are unfounded, conservatives are suddenly championing gas stoves in a new culture war.https://t.co/wE4COctSJR — Axios (@axios) January 12, 2023

The government says we have nothing to worry about, so shut up, conservatives!

Stupid conservatives and their hangup with "freedom" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 12, 2023

It’s like clockwork.

a democratic senator condemned language from the cpsc so clearly he thought this was an issue https://t.co/QoicRzMd8p — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 12, 2023

Yeah, Joe Manchin was ready to kick in some doors over the prospect of a gas stove ban. And as many liberals there are out there who are drooling with pleasure at the thought of taking another modern convenience away from the masses, there are still other liberals out there who love their gas stoves just a little more than they hate conservatives.

But outlets like Axios can’t be honest with their readership about that. And so, “conservatives pounce” it is.

This must be tracking terribly in the focus groups https://t.co/qnJ53aADsT — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 12, 2023

Well, obviously. Why else would the media have to shift gears from “Ackshually, banning gas stoves is good” to “Banning gas stoves isn’t happening and was never gonna happen, and conservatives are idiots for pouncing and seizing”?

Leftwing groups have been pretty openly running a "let's ban gas stoves" campaign. Studies bounced to NGOs bounced to journos. Here's a Feb 2022 writeup by the World Economic Forum echoing activists echoing CNN echoing a study author. But apparently Republicans are making it up? pic.twitter.com/1JkbDE7Kz4 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 12, 2023

This narrative turn was predictable, to be sure:

But that doesn’t make it any less obnoxious.

Leftists: *take kids to drag shows* Conservatives: This is morally wrong. L: OMG WHY ARE YOU SO OBSESSED WITH DRAG SHOWS L: *suggest banning gas stoves* C: This is dumb, bad for the environment, and based on flawi studies. L: OMG WHY ARE YOU OBSESSED WITH GAS STOVES https://t.co/XSlC3PyEjw — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 12, 2023

Do you see how dishonest they are? A government official — Richard Trumka Jr — publicly suggested that his agency might ban gas stoves. People got upset b/c this seemed like a silly idea. So the Media "reports" that the whole thing is just the "Right" freaking out. See? https://t.co/tZ5ipeGpWw — Matt Cover (@MattCover) January 12, 2023

The term “gaslighting” gets thrown around an awful lot these days, but if ever there was a time to bust it out, it’s now.

The suggestion that conservatives have just imagined a war on gas stoves as part of a culture war is actual, literal gaslighting. https://t.co/obvZxEE4sL — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) January 12, 2023

They are trying to gaslight us. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2023

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!