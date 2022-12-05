Last month Dr. Anthony Fauci sat for a seven-hour deposition by two Republican attorneys general and you just know the NIAID chief who is “the science” wasn’t happy about being questioned:

Dr. Anthony Fauci was quizzed for seven hours Wednesday by the Republican attorneys general of two states as part of a lawsuit alleging that he and other White House officials leaned on social media companies to limit debate about COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic. “One thing is clear from the 7 hour deposition of Dr. Fauci today,” Missouri Attorney General and US Senator-elect Eric Schmitt proclaimed on Twitter. “When Fauci speaks — social media censors.” Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry were cleared last month by a federal judge to question the 81-year-old White House chief medical adviser, who is due to retire next month.

Missouri Attorney General (and senator-elect) Eric Schmitt has followed up on that and has some samples from the full transcript from the Fauci deposition:

🚨BREAKING: Here is the full transcript of the Anthony Fauci deposition: https://t.co/IN3pjYcK2m A few takeaways… pic.twitter.com/oQUjO8Fp5w — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 5, 2022

If you guessed that there would be a lot that Fauci “can’t recall,” you were absolutely correct:

According to the transcript, Dr. Fauci said “I don’t recall” 174 times, including when asked about emails that he sent, interviews that he gave, and other important information. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 5, 2022

The only thing Fauci seems to be able to recall is that he’s infallible when it comes to “the science,” even if he has to do some fast pivots:

Fauci sent a colleague an email in February of 2020 instructing her not to wear a mask when traveling. Just a couple months later, he was advocating for universal mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/ZNVVyJSFj7 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 5, 2022

Naturally it seems that Fauci was quite impressed by China very early in 2020, and you know what happened next:

One of Fauci’s deputies joined a WHO delegation to China in February of 2020, and in talking to Fauci afterwards, was impressed with how the Chinese “were handling the isolation, the contact tracing, the building of facilities to take care of people..” pic.twitter.com/6uxlxEpFxX — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 5, 2022

Stay tuned for some more important tidbits from the transcript… — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 5, 2022

As Republicans are set to take control of the House we likely haven’t heard the end of this.

A month ago this post would be deleted and account would be suspended. — El'Angel 1776 (@AForce4Fweedom) December 5, 2022

Pretty much.

