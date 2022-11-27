Dr. Anthony Fauci is the head of the NIAID and chief medical adviser to the president. He’s also retiring at the end of the year just as the Republican majority in the House will be in a position to have some hearings and get to the bottom of what actually happened during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Fauci made the media rounds on Sunday morning and was asked about finding out where Covid originated and why. Let’s just say the CCP will appreciate his spin:

Fauci defends China for covering up COVID origins, blames Trump for it pic.twitter.com/U08yPQxxL5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 27, 2022

Well, there it is.

Fauci is a China apologist. https://t.co/zSSEaKk6jz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2022

It couldn’t be more obvious.

"It's not happening but it's Trump's fault that it is" — Proud Election Denier (She/Shim) (@BigDongDeSantis) November 27, 2022

Shameless.

China literally covered up COVID’s existence for months. But, sure blame Trump. https://t.co/Qw9OSiZcp6 — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) November 27, 2022

Fauci’s aware a large segment of the media will just run with his “blame Trump” approach.

As a matter of fact, Fauci played the ignorance card when asked about the possibility that China covered up or tried to mislead the world about where and how Covid originated:

Anthony Fauci is asked if he agrees with using the words "cover-up" and "intentional distortion" to describe China's role in COVID. FAUCI: "I don't know what that means, no." pic.twitter.com/NbJnIG1AuC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2022

If the CCP was paying Fauci to make these claims what would he be saying any differently?

***

Related:

Watch Karine Jean-Pierre totally lose her cool when reporter tries to ask Dr. Fauci about COVID origins

Tom Elliott’s got the receipts to prove Anthony Fauci’s lying through his teeth when he says he had ‘nothing to do’ with school closures [videos]

Fauci on school closings: ‘I had nothing to do with it’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!