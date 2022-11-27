Dr. Anthony Fauci is the head of the NIAID and chief medical adviser to the president. He’s also retiring at the end of the year just as the Republican majority in the House will be in a position to have some hearings and get to the bottom of what actually happened during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Fauci made the media rounds on Sunday morning and was asked about finding out where Covid originated and why. Let’s just say the CCP will appreciate his spin:

Well, there it is.

It couldn’t be more obvious.

Shameless.

Fauci’s aware a large segment of the media will just run with his “blame Trump” approach.

As a matter of fact, Fauci played the ignorance card when asked about the possibility that China covered up or tried to mislead the world about where and how Covid originated:

If the CCP was paying Fauci to make these claims what would he be saying any differently?

