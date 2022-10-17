Yesterday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl that ackshually, he’d had nothing to do with the school closures that had been carried out in the name of protecting children but actually wound up hurting an untold number of kids.

More from Fox News:

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who is stepping down in December after five decades in the role, was asked by ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl whether it was a “mistake” for schools to be closed down as long as they were.

“I don’t want to use the word ‘mistake,’ Jon, because if I do, it gets taken out of the context that you’re asking me the question on,” Fauci said. “We should realize, and have realized, that there will be deleterious collateral consequences when you do something like that.”

Fauci went on to say the virus has killed nearly 1,500 children, but that he always emphasized health officials must do “everything we can to keep the schools open.”

“No one plays that clip. They always say ‘Fauci was responsible for closing schools.’ I had nothing to do [with it]. I mean, let’s get down to the facts,” Fauci told ABC News.

You need only have been conscious during the past couple of years to know that Fauci is lying through his teeth. But just in case you weren’t, Grabien’s Tom Elliott has got the receipts to prove that Fauci is trying to gaslight the hell out of us:

You’re crazy if you think I wanted to keep the schools closed all those times I said I wanted to keep the schools closed!

Does it sound to you like Fauci had nothing to do with school closures?

Editor’s note: The headline has been updated to correct a typo.

***

