Yesterday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl that ackshually, he’d had nothing to do with the school closures that had been carried out in the name of protecting children but actually wound up hurting an untold number of kids.

Fauci says school closures led to 'deleterious collateral consequences,' but he had 'nothing to do' with it https://t.co/t3AgtLfcEl — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 16, 2022

More from Fox News:

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who is stepping down in December after five decades in the role, was asked by ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl whether it was a “mistake” for schools to be closed down as long as they were. “I don’t want to use the word ‘mistake,’ Jon, because if I do, it gets taken out of the context that you’re asking me the question on,” Fauci said. “We should realize, and have realized, that there will be deleterious collateral consequences when you do something like that.” Fauci went on to say the virus has killed nearly 1,500 children, but that he always emphasized health officials must do “everything we can to keep the schools open.” “No one plays that clip. They always say ‘Fauci was responsible for closing schools.’ I had nothing to do [with it]. I mean, let’s get down to the facts,” Fauci told ABC News.

You need only have been conscious during the past couple of years to know that Fauci is lying through his teeth. But just in case you weren’t, Grabien’s Tom Elliott has got the receipts to prove that Fauci is trying to gaslight the hell out of us:

THREAD: Contrary to his latest media tour, Dr. Fauci was in fact the point person on shutting down schools in America. As the self-appointed Covid czar, politicos & the media turned to him for advice, and his was to lock kids out. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

March 6, 2020: Fauci: "If we get community-based cases throughout various parts of the country, you use that information to make the decision if they’re going to do what you said, which is to do the social distancing — that includes teleworking, closing schools, etc." pic.twitter.com/Y7MP7RLv4B — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

March 13, 2020: Fauci: "Closing schools and doing other things should be proportionate. A lot of people, a lot of sections are doing it anyway. I don’t criticize them for that, they may get fatigued from that. But I would rather do that than do nothing.” pic.twitter.com/PQo9Ga5rwC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

April 7, 2020: Defending closing schools and summer camps, Fauci says he is "optimistic" schools can open again in the fall pic.twitter.com/Kq65721zxR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

You’re crazy if you think I wanted to keep the schools closed all those times I said I wanted to keep the schools closed!

May 12, 2020: After @RandPaul spends several minutes unbraiding Fauci for thinking he's the "end all" on Covid & recommending school closures, Fauci defends himself, saying "the more and more we learn" we see how Covid endangers kids. pic.twitter.com/UqzH3N1Cds — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

July 21, 2020: Fauci says we should "try" to re-open schools next fall, but still couches it in the conditional of having to first and foremost protect kids pic.twitter.com/mOQFZsjKzs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

July 27, 2020: Fauci doubles down on this talking point, saying we should try re-opening schools, but "what is paramount is the safety and the welfare of the children and of their teachers … when you have a lot of infections, you’ve got a make a decision at the local level" pic.twitter.com/CxhEMVKiv2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

November 29, 2020: After schools failed to re-open in the fall, Fauci changes course and says "close the bars and keep the schools open" pic.twitter.com/MhrznV0V94 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

December 2, 2020: Fauci starts saying he was always in favor of keeping schools open, but defends schools forcing kids to remote learn/mask & socially distance pic.twitter.com/r00fJ7LDY8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

February 14, 2021: Fauci updates his talking points again, this time aligning w/ the Biden Admin on waiting to reopen until Congress passed a big teachers union slush fund (the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan) pic.twitter.com/XGa96IA0Tl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

February 21, 2021: Fauci: "Very difficult" to say if schools are being "too cautious" in re-opening pic.twitter.com/MGKNHpauaM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

March 4, 2021: Fauci: To re-open schools, Congress should pass funding for new "ventilation systems" and other "resources" pic.twitter.com/3DI8Z9JcZX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

Does it sound to you like Fauci had nothing to do with school closures?

Editor’s note: The headline has been updated to correct a typo.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!