Dr. Anthony Fauci was the guest of honor at today’s White House press briefing with Karine Jean-Pierre. And rest assured, Karine took very good care of him:

How touching. She really does respect and love him. In fact, she respects and loves him so much, she’s willing to go to the mat for him if anyone comes at him with anything less than effusive praise and sycophancy:

Whoa. What happened there? It’s so unlike Karine Jean-Pierre to get flustered and lose her cool during a press briefing! Let’s slow down and see how she got to that point.

Karine Jean-Pierre is done with reporters trying to disrupt her press briefing by asking really important questions!

That’s just the icing on the cake, isn’t it? Thank you, April Ryan, for your stunning bravery and, of cou. You and Karine Jean-Pierre are beyond heroic.

We’re being facetious, of course. Jean-Pierre is an abject coward, just like every single other member of the Biden administration.

Expect it to be the reality for the foreseeable future. At least as long as Democrats are in charge.

But don’t expect Jim Acosta to write a book about it anytime soon …

Heh.

