Dr. Anthony Fauci was the guest of honor at today’s White House press briefing with Karine Jean-Pierre. And rest assured, Karine took very good care of him:

KJP: "Dr. Fauci has been a source of information and facts, but Dr. Fauci's leadership and legacy stretch far beyond the past couple of years." pic.twitter.com/FxJzQAojIy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 22, 2022

How touching. She really does respect and love him. In fact, she respects and loves him so much, she’s willing to go to the mat for him if anyone comes at him with anything less than effusive praise and sycophancy:

Karine Jean-Pierre snaps at a reporter: "I'm done! I'm done with you!" pic.twitter.com/F8Kwk7B9cv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 22, 2022

Whoa. What happened there? It’s so unlike Karine Jean-Pierre to get flustered and lose her cool during a press briefing! Let’s slow down and see how she got to that point.

WATCH: KJP did NOT like it when @DailyCaller's @DianaGlebova shouted out a question to Fauci about the origins of COVID and the @NYPost's @StevenNelson10 came to her defense pic.twitter.com/iMmU25SfuT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 22, 2022

PART 2 — KJP scolds @DailyCaller's @DianaGlebova for again trying to ask Fauci about the origins of COVID: "We have a process here. I'm not calling out on people who yell. You're being disrespectful to your colleagues and…our guests…You're taking time off the clock." pic.twitter.com/ht8KsBzArl — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 22, 2022

Part 3 — @SimonAteba comes to the defense of the @DailyCaller's @DianaGlebova after KJP dresses her down for asking Fauci about the origins of COVID: "You need to call…people from across the room. She has a valid question." KJP: "Simon, I'm done…I'm done with you right now" pic.twitter.com/ZqEOrhggMT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 22, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre is done with reporters trying to disrupt her press briefing by asking really important questions!

Also, notice how April Ryan lost her ever-loving mind that @DailyCaller's @DianaGlebova would ask such a question and try to insert herself into the briefing because the White House won't call on independent media with questions contrary to what the White House wants to be pushed — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 22, 2022

That’s just the icing on the cake, isn’t it? Thank you, April Ryan, for your stunning bravery and, of cou. You and Karine Jean-Pierre are beyond heroic.

We’re being facetious, of course. Jean-Pierre is an abject coward, just like every single other member of the Biden administration.

This White House *really* doesn't want Fauci to answer the important question of Covid's origins. https://t.co/7ViHcmfOeq — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 22, 2022

White House really doesn't want to answer some questions. That's been the reality for two years. https://t.co/k73EqJY8Hn — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 22, 2022

Expect it to be the reality for the foreseeable future. At least as long as Democrats are in charge.

But don’t expect Jim Acosta to write a book about it anytime soon …

An incredible display of threatening anti-journalism. This is dangerous. This is a vile threat to the very foundations of which our free press democracy is based upon. A free press that is allowed to question our government is a sacred virtue for which our Republic must safe gua https://t.co/d9oTXLNANV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 22, 2022

Heh.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!