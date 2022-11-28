Last week Dr. Anthony Fauci sat for a seven-hour deposition by two Republican attorneys general and you just know the NIAID chief who is “the science” wasn’t happy about being grilled:

Dr. Anthony Fauci was quizzed for seven hours Wednesday by the Republican attorneys general of two states as part of a lawsuit alleging that he and other White House officials leaned on social media companies to limit debate about COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic.

“One thing is clear from the 7 hour deposition of Dr. Fauci today,” Missouri Attorney General and US Senator-elect Eric Schmitt proclaimed on Twitter. “When Fauci speaks — social media censors.”

Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry were cleared last month by a federal judge to question the 81-year-old White House chief medical adviser, who is due to retire next month.

It sounds like there was a lot of dodging and ducking on the part of Fauci:

Fauci’s deposition will be sealed, but apparently what wasn’t sealed was the mouth of the court reporter. The woman apparently committed an egregious sin in front of Fauci by not wearing a mask and sneezing. AG Schmitt said that really annoyed Fauci. There were rumors that Fauci was annoyed by this and Schmitt confirmed it:

LOL. That’s totally on-brand for Fauci.

It doesn’t seem that Fauci has too much faith in his double-vaxxed & double-boosted status. What gives?

Yeah, that’s become incredibly obvious over the last two-plus years.

