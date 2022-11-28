There are protests happening in China over the PRC’s “Zero Covid” lockdown measures that include, in some areas, locking people inside their own homes. A fatal fire in a building contributed to the protests after many people reportedly couldn’t get out of the building because they’d been locked inside their own apartments during the blaze.

By any measure, the ChiCom government’s crackdown has been draconian and an affront to human rights, but perhaps if some of the circumstances were a little different, Dr. Fauci would be able to give it all his full stamp of approval.

On CNN, Jake Tapper asked Fauci if China’s strict measures that they say limit the spread of Covid are “scientific and effective.” The answer of course to that question should have been two words: “Absolutely not.” But Fauci just couldn’t bring himself to do it. This is incredible:

Biden Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci on China’s draconian lockdowns: “If the purpose is ‘let’s get all the people vaccinated, particularly the elderly,’ then okay” pic.twitter.com/NTk5biUOQu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 29, 2022

Wait, is Fauci saying that those kinds of measures would be alright as long as there’s an “underlying purpose” to it?

That’s a “wow” and a double YIKES. But sadly it’s not surprising.

Obviously concerned about his pharmaceutical investments https://t.co/UTUnwzXGLY — Cancel Democrat Deceit N Denial (@nodeceitndenial) November 29, 2022

Fauci’s retiring soon (comfortably on the taxpayers’ dime) and is there much doubt he’ll end up on the board of a pharmaceutical company or some type of similar position?

The last 2 years have emboldened these authoritarian tyrants to the point that they no longer even bother to use their inside voice anymore. https://t.co/D8M3UrCiqk — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) November 29, 2022

Yeah, and that’s frightening.

To say the least.

