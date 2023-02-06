Back in April of 2020, The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway noted that reporter Natasha Bertrand, who was at the time with Politico, had earned the nickname “Fusion Natasha”:

Bertrand was still pretending to believe (or worse, believing) that idiotic Alfa Bank disinfo years after it was 1st peddled by Clinton operatives to fellow partisans in media. Now funneling Democratic oppo at Politico, she sure earned her "Fusion Natasha" nickname. https://t.co/bIgYvNsBwo — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 29, 2020

Fast forward a few months to October of 2020, shortly before the presidential election, and you’ll recall that Politico had this bombshell (“bombshell” in this case can be translated as “bogus attempt to influence the election”):

More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” The letter, signed on Monday, centers around a batch of documents released by the New York Post last week that purport to tie the Democratic nominee to his son Hunter’s business dealings. Under the banner headline “Biden Secret E-mails,” the Post reported it was given a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said he got it from a Mac shop owner in Delaware who also alerted the FBI.

After the Chinese spy balloon was shot down on Saturday, something was mentioned in the Defense Department’s statement about it and the Deep State will be happy to know that one of the reporters they can count on the most was running with it:

This is how dumb they think we are: pic.twitter.com/2D9VHyIvN2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 6, 2023

This is a real headline on CNN! 😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/QtZAaOA281 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) February 6, 2023



Oh, but we’re sure the story is correct this time (cue huge eye roll).

The transiting of three suspected Chinese spy balloons over the continental US during the Trump administration was only discovered after President Joe Biden took office, a senior administration official told CNN. https://t.co/TmZEe3VYXt — CNN (@CNN) February 6, 2023

Another unnamed “official” is quoted, and “journalists” don’t seem to care that the track record of “unnamed sources” in the last few years is pretty miserable.

Would they lie to us?

If you actually believe this, then you are exactly who they want. https://t.co/Lkk1gCsD9O — King Drayz (@KingDrayz) February 6, 2023

We’re to believe that Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell were on the Intelligence Committee when Trump was in office and Deep Staters were looking for any reason to make him look bad and nobody leaked a whiff of this to the media at the time? Please.

This is from the same people that told us the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. 🤦‍♂️ Not a good look @CNN. https://t.co/IGsALZI1i1 — Paul Masic (@CaptBonerHelmet) February 6, 2023

Any story Bertrand pushes should be considered self-debunking.

