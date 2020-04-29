As the Daily Caller recently reported, dossier author Christopher Steele is the subject of a defamation suit by Alfa Bank, the Russian bank that supposedly had a secret communications channel with the Trump Organization. Court transcripts show that that now-debunked hot tip came from Michael Sussmann, a lawyer at Perkins Coie, the law firm that hired Steele on behalf of its client, the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Aaron Maté decided to take a look back at the reporting at the time.

Here’s The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway with the smackdown on Politico’s Natasha Bertrand.

No, it’s up to the “right-wing media” like The Daily Caller to actually exhume this stuff and show how it was all debunked. We’ll never hear about it again from the mainstream news media. The Mueller investigation didn’t lead to President Trump’s removal from office, so it serves no purpose now.

