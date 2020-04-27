We know that the infamous Steele dossier was paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign through the law firm Perkins Coie. However, court testimony has revealed that Christopher Steele had met with Perkins Coie lawyer Michael Sussmann, who gave him the now-debunked tip that there was a secret communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russian bank Alfa Bank, whose founders have filed a defamation suit against Steele.

The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross reports:

A lawyer representing the DNC and Clinton campaign provided Christopher Steele with information in 2016 regarding an alleged secret communications channel between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank, the former spy told a British court last month.

That now-debunked tip, from Perkins Coie lawyer Michael Sussmann, set off a chain of events that led to Steele publishing a Sept. 14, 2016 memo accusing the founders of the bank, Alfa Bank, of having “illicit” ties to Vladimir Putin. A week after Steele wrote that memo, he had another meeting with Sussmann’s colleague, Marc Elias.

Elias, who served as general counsel for the Clinton campaign, hired Fusion GPS in April 2016 to investigate Donald Trump. Fusion GPS in turn picked Steele, a former MI6 officer, in June 2016 to investigate Trump’s possible ties to Russia.

Here’s Epoch Times contributor Jeff Carlson with a detailed thread recounting the timeline:

“Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank” — a tweet which holds up about as well as that “Happy birthday to this future president” tweet.

