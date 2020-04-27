We know that the infamous Steele dossier was paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign through the law firm Perkins Coie. However, court testimony has revealed that Christopher Steele had met with Perkins Coie lawyer Michael Sussmann, who gave him the now-debunked tip that there was a secret communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russian bank Alfa Bank, whose founders have filed a defamation suit against Steele.
NEW: Christopher Steele revealed previously undisclosed meetings with DNC and Clinton campaign lawyers in 2016.
Steele testified that he met with Perkins Coie's Michael Sussmann on July 29, 2016.
He met with Marc Elias, the Clinton campaign general counsel, on Sept. 22, 2016 (lot of stuff happened around that date).
