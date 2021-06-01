Last week, Jen Psaki explained that border czar Kamala Harris likely wouldn’t be visiting the southern border in the near or distant future, “given her purview.”

Psaki’s case wasn’t convincing to us, but CNN White House reporter Natasha Bertrand

That was a really, really long way of saying “Kamala Harris is not actually doing anything about the border and isn’t going to do anything about the border.”

We’re in great hands.

And don’t expect Natasha Bertrand to be too concerned about it.

