It’s been several months since Vice President Kamala Harris was tasked by Joe Biden with tackling the crisis situation at the southern border, but Harris hasn’t really acted on it yet. What’s the holdup?

Maybe Jen Psaki can shed some light on things?

.@PressSec does not expect that @VP Harris will visit the southern border “given her purview”… — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) May 24, 2021

Huh:

WATCH: @PressSec does NOT expect @VP Harris will travel to the southern border "given her purview" 2 months ago, Harris said "at some point, absolutely, we will go down to the border" pic.twitter.com/TIRzdnSTlb — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) May 24, 2021

So, Kamala Harris is engaging with the Northern Triangle in Central America, but not with our southern border? Because her “purview” is the Northern Triangle and not our southern border, where migrants are actually attempting to cross illegally into this country?

What does that even mean — The News Knockout 👊🏼 (@TheNewsKnockout) May 24, 2021

If what Psaki says is accurate, then we can’t help but ask: Kamala Harris, what would ya say ya do here?

Harris was literally put in charge of the border crisis. How is visiting the southern border 'beyond her purview"? https://t.co/RDpAcKWVZ7 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 24, 2021

So Harris being tapped as border czar means the border isn’t within her purview? — Amanda ⭕️🙌🙏🏼⭕️ (@Harley_Chic47) May 24, 2021

What is within Kamala Harris’ purview, exactly? Besides locking up black pot users and parents of kids who are late to school and laughing about it, of course. Looking fierce in her Chucks and Timberlands?

How pathetic is the Biden administration https://t.co/xKyvGyp6H8 — Johnny Jet (@Johnnyjet_) May 24, 2021

Pretty pathetic.