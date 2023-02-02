In October 2020, not coincidentally less than a month before the U.S. presidential election, Politico had a big story on more than 50 former intelligence community officials who signed a letter saying stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop computer and its contents were likely a Russian disinformation campaign:

More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” The letter, signed on Monday, centers around a batch of documents released by the New York Post last week that purport to tie the Democratic nominee to his son Hunter’s business dealings. Under the banner headline “Biden Secret E-mails,” the Post reported it was given a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said he got it from a Mac shop owner in Delaware who also alerted the FBI.

Fast forward to this week and you know what happened next:

Hunter Biden admits infamous laptop is his. Not Russian disinformation, not a “plant” as his father and 51 dishonest former intel officials pretended https://t.co/PezVHgUPlW — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 2, 2023

This action by Hunter Biden proves that some brave professional reporters led by @MirandaDevine @NYPost were accurate & factual in their reporting on #LaptopFromHell while the 51 former intelligence community officers were bald-face liars & perjurers. https://t.co/B6dhFTA86K — Perry Fellwock (@FellwockPerry) February 2, 2023

Not surprisingly, the above Politico story hasn’t been updated with any of the newer information.

Is the MSM clamoring to get fresh quotes from those 50-plus former intel officials?

Does anyone have a listing of these 51 frauds who lied to the American public? Their names should never be forgotten. https://t.co/CoAOjA4Nhc — RBe (@RBPundit) February 2, 2023

A copy of the letter with all the names of the ex intel officials who signed it is here.

There should be 51 retractions forthcoming… — Saltwater Assassin – LGBFJB (@Mrning_Glory) February 2, 2023

The 51 knew the laptop was real all along. — Stan Lee (@StanLee43255240) February 2, 2023

We’re just guessing there won’t be a lot of stories from the NY Times, Washington Post, or network newscasts seeking fresh comment from those super plugged-in former intelligence officials.

As a reminder, the claims from those 51 ex-intel officials gave Biden an assist during a presidential debate when Trump brought up the subject of Hunter’s laptop:

“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant,” Biden said. “… Five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except his good friend Rudy Giuliani.”

That from Biden of course turned out to be false.

Add it all up and the “election interference” calls from the Left were coming from inside the house.

***

Related:

SIREN: Hunter Biden had easy access to garage with classified docs (and claimed to live at house!)

Daily Mail: Hunter Biden threatened to withhold assistant’s pay if she didn’t FaceTime him naked

Chuck Todd comes unglued defending Hunter Biden while interviewing Ron Johnson and YIKES (watch)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.