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James Carville Explains Why Lindsey Graham Is Always Trying to Lick Trump’s Face

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 05, 2026
Twitter

This editor thought twice about writing a post about this, just as he always thinks twice about giving oxygen to anything Jennifer Welch says. It's like Welch and James Carville are in a race to see who can be the ugliest and most tasteless podcast host on YouTube. This editor almost wrote a post on Carville's anti-Trump rant the other night, but even that one was tame compared to this. Plus, he gets in a homophobic dig at Lindsey Graham. Let's just say this: Carville is in no position to be calling other people names like this when he looks like the Cryptkeeper.

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The man is 81 years old and calling people "Scrotumface" like he's 12.

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Politicon pays "master political strategist James Carville" to post this level of political analysis each week.

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