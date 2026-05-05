James Carville Explains Why Lindsey Graham Is Always Trying to Lick Trump’s Face

This editor thought twice about writing a post about this, just as he always thinks twice about giving oxygen to anything Jennifer Welch says. It's like Welch and James Carville are in a race to see who can be the ugliest and most tasteless podcast host on YouTube. This editor almost wrote a post on Carville's anti-Trump rant the other night, but even that one was tame compared to this. Plus, he gets in a homophobic dig at Lindsey Graham. Let's just say this: Carville is in no position to be calling other people names like this when he looks like the Cryptkeeper.

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James Carville on Trump: “You look like the backside of a nutsack. That’s what you are Trump. No wonder Lindsey Graham’s always trying to lick your face. Your new name is Scrotumface. Because that’s what you are, Scrotumface” pic.twitter.com/7k2GEbN847 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 4, 2026

The man is 81 years old and calling people "Scrotumface" like he's 12.

I’m sorry, I can’t get over this video because Carville is claiming that women who don’t know him come up to him and start describing what their husbands scrotum looks like from various angles https://t.co/VFuscnfEpY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 5, 2026

Carville used to just be sort of quirky and eccentric.



But his self-admitted TDS has apparently turned into a legitimate, raging, psychosis that has separated him from reality.



It’s sad to watch. — pipermcq (@pipermcq) May 5, 2026

Carville appears to be in early stage dementia, in many it is shown to be manifested in unreasonable rages. — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) May 5, 2026

The decline of Carville into an eight year old with Tourette’s is a fantastic development and great entertainment. — Aggie Stan Account (@aggie_hood) May 5, 2026

Sad to see people with one foot in the grave descend into lunacy like this. Terrible ending for James. — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) May 5, 2026

The crazy thing is that Carville is only 55. 😱 Yikes. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) May 5, 2026

That's pretty funny coming from a guy who's head looks like a shrunken testicle wearing glasses and a hat. 🤣 — Maverich (@Maverich440378) May 5, 2026

I used to have a lot of respect for James Carville as a savvy, insightful and successful political operative and consultant.



Today, Carville obviously is mentally ill and suffering from some kind of derangement. — Ron Resnick (@RonResnick) May 5, 2026

He seems pretty knowledgeable about what the back of a nutsack looks like. — drsports (@drsports808) May 5, 2026

Imagine posting this because you think it makes you look cool and not crazy.🤪 — The Brown Recluse Society 🕸 (@BRecluseSociety) May 5, 2026

very reasonable, very sane, the exact sort of person you want to pay for their opinion on political matters. — That one guy you met that one time (@hinchee_d) May 5, 2026

Twisted old leftist prune just gets more bitter and nasty as he dries and withers on the vine. What a way to go! — zitotheguitarman (@zitothebugman) May 5, 2026

Politicon pays "master political strategist James Carville" to post this level of political analysis each week.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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