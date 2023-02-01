You’d think Democrats would have at least enough sense not to try and argue with Rep. Chip Roy about anything because he usually brings the receipts. This week was no different after Maxine Waters denied having socialist tendencies. Rep. Roy wasn’t about to let that one go without making it awkward for the Dem Rep.

Watch:

"I am NOT a socialist!!" Watch this incredible clip of Chip Roy quoting Maxine Waters' own words right back to her face… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F8eiNpTES2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 31, 2023

Big-time OOF right there.

Excellent clip on putting Waters in her place and making her back down from what she had said in the past. Gotta love it when they get called out for what they are! https://t.co/rw2WVsCXKc — Jim (@Basswizardiam) February 1, 2023

Oh, she’s a capitalist all right. Just look at her $6M mansion located NOT in her district….funny how that works. — Mike1179 (@wethepeople1179) February 1, 2023

“Socialism for thee but capitalism for me” is not an unusual approach for lefties like Waters.

Amazing do her socialist colleagues know? Well now they do!! https://t.co/E8RbfezH3h — NYROXX10 🗣🇺🇸 (@foxrox310) February 1, 2023

Are you not entertained!?

