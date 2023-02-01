You’d think Democrats would have at least enough sense not to try and argue with Rep. Chip Roy about anything because he usually brings the receipts. This week was no different after Maxine Waters denied having socialist tendencies. Rep. Roy wasn’t about to let that one go without making it awkward for the Dem Rep.

Watch:

Big-time OOF right there.

Trending

“Socialism for thee but capitalism for me” is not an unusual approach for lefties like Waters.

Are you not entertained!?

***

Related:

Guess Maxine Waters forgot the rules because she tried to end FTX hearing before GOP rep could inquire

Rep. Chip Roy shreds ‘pathetic’ GOP senators’ excuses for voting to pass $1.7 trillion omnibus

Dems groan, laugh when Rep. Chip Roy quotes MLK while nominating Byron Donalds for House Speaker

AOC’s slam on Rep. Chip Roy’s omnibus ‘pet project’ criticism yesterday aged interestingly

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: capitalismRep. Chip RoyRep. Maxine Waterssocialism