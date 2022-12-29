Last week the Senate and House passed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending monstrosity with the help of 18 Republican senators. During debate in the House, GOP Rep. Chip Roy put up a hell of a fight in opposition to the bill’s passage.

Rep. Roy continues to take it to the 18 Republican senators who voted to pass the omnibus (Sen. Mitch McConnell said he was proud that the bill contained “all our priorities” for Dems and Republicans), calling their excuses “pretty pathetic”:

Chip Roy spitting fire… pic.twitter.com/HZmcBTAZt1 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 29, 2022

“Pretty pathetic” indeed:

“There’s language in the bill that prohibits the use of the funding for the border patrol, for the homeland security, to be used by border patrol to secure the border." – @chiproytx Chip Roy: GOP Officials Who Voted For Omnibus Bill Gave ‘Pathetic Excuses’ For the ‘Yes’ Votes pic.twitter.com/LBzzUEzZPE — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) December 29, 2022

Keep at ’em, congressman!

Too bad there aren’t many more Republicans like Rep. Roy, Sen. Paul, etc.

***

***

