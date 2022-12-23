Today the House of Representatives passed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spend-a-palooza package, but not without a hell of a fight from Rep. Chip Roy.

Yesterday, Rep. Roy put together a lengthy list of the earmarks in the omnibus bill, and one of them is a “pet project” that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is involved with:

🚨$3,000,000 for “clean energy workforce development” at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. This is an @RepAOC and @SenGillibrand pet project — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

AOC didn’t like that one bit:

Thank you for calling attention to my “pet project” of making New York State a global leader in combating climate change and creating tons of good, high-paying jobs for people in the process. I’m proud of it! 🌎🗽 What’s your pet project? Being a hater for a living? https://t.co/VkpBLQyNdu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 22, 2022

Fast forward 24 hours and guess what happened next. Or, more accurately framed, guess what didn’t happen next:

24 hours apart pic.twitter.com/rmlr7N823T — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 23, 2022

As it turned out, AOC was the only House Democrat to vote no, right along with Rep. Roy.

AOC was for the omnibus before she was against it https://t.co/pdY17mjvCu — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 23, 2022

LOL! You can’t make this stuff up.

