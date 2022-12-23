Today the House of Representatives passed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spend-a-palooza package, but not without a hell of a fight from Rep. Chip Roy.

Yesterday, Rep. Roy put together a lengthy list of the earmarks in the omnibus bill, and one of them is a “pet project” that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is involved with:

AOC didn’t like that one bit:

Trending

Fast forward 24 hours and guess what happened next. Or, more accurately framed, guess what didn’t happen next:

As it turned out, AOC was the only House Democrat to vote no, right along with Rep. Roy.

LOL! You can’t make this stuff up.

***

Related:

Rep. Chip Roy DRAGS any Republican supporting Omnibus Bill in damning thread of woke earmarks

Did a memo go out? Lib blue-checks attack Rep. Chip Roy with a very similar message

Rep. Chip Roy lights up Jerrold Nadler for scoffing at horrific results of Biden’s open border

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: