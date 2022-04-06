The Biden administration is set to allow Title 42 to expire, which even the White House admits will cause the situation at the border to get even worse.

This issue was part of a heated discussion between Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York. Roy hammered Nadler for “scoffing” at the concerns he raised about the massive crisis at the border. Watch:

“It’s Absolutely Mind-Boggling!”@RepChipRoy just ERUPTED at Jerry Nadler for scoffing at "little girls put in stash houses, getting raped" along Biden's open border. pic.twitter.com/ccEmvoHXaP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2022

It had to be said! The Dems are clinging to their open border positions even though it’s likely going to backfire on them big time in the November midterms.

***

