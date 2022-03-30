The Biden administration reportedly has plans to do away with Title 42 towards the end of May:

The Biden administration is planning to scrap a Trump-era public health policy restricting illegal immigration by May 23 — despite repeated warnings from Democratic lawmakers who represent border states, according to multiple reports. White House director of communications Kate Bedingfield did not confirm the plans reported by CNN and the Associated Press when asked by reporters Wednesday, referring the matter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Title 42 is a public health directive,” Bedingfield said. “It is not an immigration or migration enforcement measure.”

Another thing White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said was that the situation at the border will worsen:

WH Comms Director Kate Bedingfield: "When the CDC ultimately decides it's appropriate to lift Title 42, there will be an influx of people to the border." pic.twitter.com/nJAD8YMeJO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 30, 2022

It’s almost as if these things are all by design.

Airplanes and buses to spread them all over the country!!! https://t.co/w3M29b5Wax — mike span (@mikespan1) March 30, 2022

Oh you know this administration will take care of transportation, courtesy of US taxpayers.

There will be an influx of New Democrats — Hector Barrera (@hector_jbarrera) March 30, 2022

CDC is now a political hack organization. https://t.co/hRJC2ehA1O — MakeFreedomGreatAgain (@obiden_sux) March 30, 2022

If the last two years have made anything abundantly clear, it’s that.

Last week the Washington Post reported that Biden administration officials are aware that ending Title 42 would lead to a “mass migration event.”

